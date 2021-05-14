  • By Hologic, Inc.

Grammy Award winning artist and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow and OB/GYN and women’s health expert Dr. DaCarla Albright.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S., COVID-19 has resulted in a projected delay of more than 22 million screening tests for cancer and a 20% reduction in oncology visits between March and June 2020.*

WHAT:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of life for all of us - but women,

especially, have taken even more onto their already full plates, adding roles like teacher and

caregiver during the past several months. For many, that meant delaying preventive routine

health screenings, including mammograms. While pushing off cancer screenings may have

seemed like the best idea at the time, early detection and prevention remain vitally important

for optimum health and well-being.

 

WHO:

Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow is encouraging all

women to prioritize their critical health exams, schedule their annual mammograms and also

spread the word to the women they love to do the same.







During National Women's Health Week, May 9-15, Sheryl, along with leading OB/GYN, Dr.

DaCarla Albright, reminds women about the importance of breast cancer screenings and to

make sure they schedule their annual mammograms that were cancelled or delayed because

of the pandemic.

Media Contact

Jane Mazur

508.263.8764 (direct)

585.355.5978 (mobile)

jane.mazur@hologic.com

* According to data cited in the Radiology: Imaging Cancer review article, "Cancer Imaging and Patient Care during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grammy-award-winning-artist-and-breast-cancer-survivor-sheryl-crow-301291409.html

SOURCE Hologic, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.