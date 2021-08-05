COMFORT, W.Va, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lotus Recovery Centers, a substance use treatment subsidiary of Lotus Healthcare Group, has purchased the former Comfort Motel and converted the space to a full-service residential treatment facility. The grand opening of the facility will take place on August 12 and will begin accepting patients soon after.
In conjunction with Lotus Recovery Centers' location in Berkeley Springs, the organization intends to address the addiction crisis taking place in the state by offering treatment that simultaneously incorporates substance use, mental health and holistic care, giving patients a greater chance at achieving recovery. Because the situation is so dire - early CDC numbers indicate that the number of overdose deaths increased by more than 40% in the state - significant barriers to treatment will be eliminated as all insurance providers, including Medicaid, are accepted.
Attendees can learn more about the facility at the event on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 129 Deanna Ave, Comfort, WV 25049. To RSVP to the event, visit this link.
"Our mission at Lotus is to improve the lives of patients and their families through quality evidence-based treatment delivered by professionals who are deeply invested in each patient's recovery and well-being," said Ryan Collison, CEO of Lotus Recovery Centers. "By administering treatment that encompasses substance use, mental health and primary care for the individual, patients and communities-at-large will see an extraordinary benefit in many aspects."
Collison continues, "As we've seen over the past year, addiction is affecting an astonishing amount of people. A different, more robust approach to substance use disorder is needed, and Lotus Recovery Centers is at the forefront of bettering the way this disease is treated."
The 13,000+ square foot former hotel will provide detox and residential treatment services to approximately 60 people. Patients will be treated by an expert medical staff utilizing evidence-based techniques, therapies and strategies, including medication-assisted treatment. Hiring for the facility is currently underway.
Lotus Recovery Centers' locations in Berkeley Springs and Comfort are just the beginning of a substantial initiative to provide needed access to substance use and mental health to rural areas. As of now, both Lotus Recovery Center locations are within a two-hour drive from the top 20 counties in the state for overdose vulnerability and deaths. At least one outpatient facility will be established in southern West Virginia this year and four to five more facilities will follow through 2023.
"Our plans as an organization are dictated by reliable public health data, and that information indicates that greater access to addiction treatment is a necessity in the country's most vulnerable communities, including those in West Virginia," said Lotus' Chief Marketing Officer David Stup. "We look forward to establishing meaningful relationships in the local area and working with other entities to better serve citizens throughout the state."
About Lotus Recovery Centers
Lotus Recovery Centers is a substance use treatment facility that provides patients with high-quality services and evidence-based treatment methods designed to improve the lives of those with the disease of addiction. We currently operate in West Virginia and Delaware. For more information, please visit us at LotusRecoveryCenters.com.
