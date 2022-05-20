NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... West central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Birdsboro, or 10 miles east of Reading, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Pottstown, Emmaus, Souderton, Birdsboro, Hatfield, East Greenville, Schwenksville, Bally, Bechtelsville, Green Lane, Zionsville, Spring Mount, Geryville, Gilbertsville, Cedarville, Stowe, Telford, Sellersville, Boyertown and Pennsburg. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 32 and 51. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH