SAN MARCOS, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrandCare Systems, a leading connected health and resident engagement platform for senior care and disability providers, announced today the opening of new offices in north San Diego County, California. This expansion is due in part to a significant growth in the company's sales, new partnerships with payers and disability service providers, and the integration of new products and services.
GrandCare's new office is located in North City San Marcos, next to the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, which GrandCare recently joined as well. "San Marcos is home to some of the most diverse companies in North County," said Chamber CEO, Rick Rungaitis. "We are thrilled to welcome Wisconsin-born GrandCare Systems and look forward to helping their telehealth technology platform thrive in California."
GrandCare has been innovating with senior and disability health technology products since 2005. As one of the earliest players in the market, GrandCare has worked diligently to provide the most comprehensive, customizable and fully-featured product serving these markets.
The company has recently been expanding its features to serve the disability market even better. Recent GrandCare partnerships with disability providers are helping to make a difference in the lives of the clients they serve. One such provider is LADD, a Cincinnati-based non-profit agency that facilitates independence for adults with developmental disabilities. LADD has created technology-powered smart group homes with GrandCare as the central platform and other groundbreaking innovations in accessibility, lighting and sensory control, to enable the residents to live safer, more independent and happier lives. The residents love it. "It's like we took a step into a future that we never imagined was possible," said Sue Chaffin, mother of resident Matt Chaffin. "It's indescribable."
"We spent over a year investigating and trying out 23 different technologies," said LADD Chief Strategy Officer, Brian Hart. "GrandCare was the obvious choice with the most comprehensive system and willingness to partner with us for the disability population."
In addition, GrandCare has been innovating new features in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The pandemic led to tragic levels of isolation and loneliness among residents in private homes and locked-down senior living facilities," said GrandCare CEO Laura Mitchell. "We took this opportunity to really ramp up our social features and make the system even more entertaining and engaging."
"The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the level of risk for our clients when visiting a clinic or hospital in order to manage their chronic conditions," said Will Christensen, Executive Director of Brighton Veteran Home Health. "It has made technology a more relevant aspect of patient care. By placing a GrandCare system in our clients' homes, it has given them the peace of mind that their health care needs will be taken care of, and they can remain in the comfort and safety of their own homes. In addition, the GrandCare solution has helped keep them connected to health care providers and loved ones to alleviate loneliness, while still providing better health outcomes."
Payers, such as Network Health, a Wisconsin-based carrier, have seen the value GrandCare can bring to their membership base. During the pandemic, they provided at-risk members with GrandCare touchscreens to help them stay connected with friends and family and to boost member satisfaction.
"GrandCare founder, Charlie Hillman, created GrandCare in his head almost 30 years ago from a personal need," said GrandCare CEO Laura Mitchell. "He envisioned social connection as a critical component and also foresaw that technology could not only survey the home, but also the residents inside. He was way ahead of his time, but the market has finally caught up with his vision."
The company's expansion will help ease its growing pains, as well as facilitating greater opportunities for partnerships and investment.
ABOUT GRANDCARE SYSTEMS
GrandCare, on the market since 2005, is designed to reduce hospitalizations, manage health conditions and keep individuals more independent and connected to their loved ones. The heart of GrandCare is a large touchscreen appliance, which provides the individual with social communications, games, music, instructions, reminders and medication prompts. Optional telehealth & activity devices can wirelessly report information and remotely send email, text and phone alerts to caregivers if something seems amiss. No computer skills are needed for the resident. GrandCare is utilized by family caregivers, professional in-home care organizations, senior housing communities and disability providers. For more information, visit: http://www.grandcare.com, call 262-338-6147, or send an email to: sales@grandcare.com.
