MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to buying technology, customer ratings and referrals are a go-to resource for consumers. In fact, 90% of customers say an online review influenced their decision to purchase a product. Meanwhile, GrandPad, the purpose-built tablet solution designed specifically for seniors over the age of 75, announced today that it has exceeded 600,000 downloads of its Family Companion App on two leading app platforms, achieving a consistently high 4.9 Star Rating average across nearly 12,000 reviews on one platform, and a 4.7 Star Rating across approximately 2,500 reviews on the second platform.
In 2020, the average number of downloads for apps published in the United States was slightly over 149,000, meanwhile the average app rating was 3.5 for health related apps and 3.51 for lifestyle related apps. GrandPad has worked diligently to design and build a tablet-based solution that seniors and family caregivers are responding to positively.
"When you listen to your users and build your product design around their needs and interests, you can deliver a satisfying, joyful experience," said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "Every member of our GrandPad team shares a passion for improving the well-being of those whom we lovingly call super seniors – seniors over the age of 75 – and that dedication shows through in our product design and service excellence. We are proud of our customer ratings and hold this as motivation to continually exceed our customers' expectations."
The barriers to technology tend to increase as people age. For example, roughly one third of people between 64 and 75 have hearing loss and nearly half of individuals older than 75 have trouble hearing, which may make it difficult to hear a conversation over a smartphone's speakers. Other frustrations that seniors experience with standard devices include: people who experience vision loss may struggle to read the text on small phone screens; manipulating a smartphone or tablet can be painful and frustrating for people with arthritis; fatigue can set in from trying to tap the small icons on a phone screen; and a lack of moisture in the fingertips can prevent the screen from registering touches.
"Most standard smartphones and tablets were designed by 30 year olds for 30 year olds who don't know what it's like to be 80 or 90 years old with failing eyesight, hearing, or other physical challenges that naturally come with aging," said Lien. "We owe our high app ratings to the super seniors and Grand Advisors who continue to guide our product design, and to the family companions who put their trust in us to keep their families connected through all of life's moments. We listen with deep empathy and understanding to their direction and build what they tell us they need."
The Grand Advisors are a group of 10 super seniors employed by GrandPad to test the GrandPad tablet and service solution, and instruct the GrandPad product development team on what features and capabilities to pursue. The average age of the Grand Advisors is 85.
The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 became a crucial connection for seniors, family members, friends, and caregivers since the onset of COVID-19. The GrandPad tablet was designed specifically to accommodate the physical and cognitive capabilities of elderly seniors. It is currently being used to connect more than 1.3 million people — including seniors, family members, friends, and caregivers — in more than 120 countries worldwide.
Features that contribute to GrandPad's consistently high customer reviews include:
- Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)
- Ready to use, right out of the box — no setup required
- Enables pre-loaded "trusted circle" of family contacts, photos, and apps
- Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)
- Secure internet browsing
- Video and voice calling
- Texting and emailing
- Family photo and video sharing
- Curated entertainment content (music and TV) and brain games
- Streaming radio
- Ergonomic design and enhanced speakers and camera
- Personal support at the touch of a button, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year
About GrandPad
Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 — the first mobile device of its kind — addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @GrandPad_social.
