MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finding the perfect gift for a parent or grandparent is a notoriously tall task. But with Grand Rewards from GrandPad, family caregivers can hit the trifecta of gift giving for aging parents, grandparents, and other loved ones by giving them a device built just for their needs; making it easy for friends and family to stay connected everyday; and helping them save money with $100 in Grand Rewards. It's the perfect solution for Mother's Day gift giving.
GrandPad, the purpose-built tablet designed for seniors over the age of 75, has become a lifeline for families around the world to stay connected during COVID-19 safety restrictions and social distancing. More than 1.2 million people in over 120 countries currently use GrandPad to stay connected with loved ones. According to Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad, the company's Grand Rewards promotion gives customers a financial perk for purchasing an annual GrandPad subscription.
"There is no greater gift for a parent or grandparent than to be able to see and talk to their family every day. However, not everyone has the same access to or ability to use technology to connect safely and conveniently. That's where GrandPad comes in," said Lien. "The GrandPad tablet is built specifically for the needs and interests of people over the age of 75, so it's easy, safe, and fun to use. We're excited to complement our one-of-a-kind tablet with our new Grand Rewards to give families a financial perk for putting their trust in our technology and our team."
The Grand Rewards offer is available until May 10, 2021 for anyone who purchases a new, annual GrandPad subscription online at GrandPad.net or by calling toll-free 1-800-704-9412. After completing their purchase, customers will receive $100 in Grand Rewards that can be redeemed between August 10, 2021 and August 10, 2023.
5 reasons GrandPad is the best tablet for seniors
Unlike traditional mobile devices or tablets, GrandPad was designed based on the input of seniors, so it meets their specific needs and technology capabilities. The following features and benefits are unique:
1. It's more than a tablet, it's a personalized service — GrandPad users receive a level of personalized support that is rarely found with technology products. At any time, day or night, the GrandPad user can press the red "help" button on their GrandPad and they will be directly connected to the same GrandPad Expert Adviser each time they call. GrandPad Expert Advisers also provide regular check-ins with users and family, if they see changes in an individual's usage patterns.
2. Easy to use for people with arthritis, tremors, or dexterity issues — GrandPad comes ready to use, right out of the box, with no setup required. It boasts an ergonomic design and enhanced, front-facing speakers and camera.
3. Protects seniors and provides peace of mind for family caregivers — GrandPad comes pre-loaded to the senior with a "trusted circle" of family contacts, photos, and apps. It features a unique, closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user), and offers private social networking with family and friends via GrandPad's free Companion App. In addition, seniors can enjoy secure internet browsing.
4. Provides reliable, always-on internet access to seniors — Most seniors over the age of 75 do not have home internet, while those who live in assisted living or skilled nursing facilities experience limited or spotty Wi-Fi and often require staff assistance to access the network. GrandPad solves this challenge with built-in 4G LTE in every device. There are no additional costs or contracts required to enjoy this always-on internet access.
5. Reconnects seniors with family, friends, and caregivers — Seniors of all ages can participate in simple, secure video and multi-party Zoom calling (available when purchased direct through GrandPad). GrandPad also features easy-to-use voice-enabled texting and emailing for people who have difficulties using a touchscreen. In addition, the secure family photo and video sharing ensures that seniors never miss a moment of their loved ones lives.
To learn more about Grand Rewards, visit http://www.grandpad.net/moms-day-grand-rewards-terms-conditions.
About GrandPad
Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 -- the first mobile device of its kind -- addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @grandpad_social.
