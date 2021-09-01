MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the American population ages, the number of people who go by the name "grandma" and "grandpa" is also expected to increase. In fact, it's estimated that by 2030, more than 70% of eight year olds will have a living grandparent, and GrandPad, the purpose-built tablet for seniors over the age of 75, will be there to help them build relationships and connect across the generations. In honor of Grandparents' Day, GrandPad offers four ways families and caregivers can foster intergenerational relationships.
"GrandPad was created with grandparents in mind and we are extremely proud to enable daily connections between families, grandparents and other aging loved ones," said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "We encourage everyone to take time this Grandparents' Day — and everyday — to visit, call, text, email, or video chat with an older adult."
4 ways to foster intergenerational relationships
- 1. Build memories from a young age. The presence of a grandparent in a young child's life can provide a sense of stability, security, wisdom, and fun. Meanwhile, for grandparents, that connection can keep isolation and depression at bay and support cognitive activity. If a grandparent isn't physically able to travel and attend a child's activities or take part in everyday life, families can share special events via video or photos sent via GrandPad's safe, secure family photo and video stream, or with a "live" video call in the moment.
- 2. Mentor and share life experiences and lessons through the teen years. Intergenerational relationships allow older adults to share wisdom, and younger generations to introduce new ideas, experiences, and technologies to seniors. Sharing experiences like volunteering together or taking turns planning an activity, is an optimal way for grandparents and grandchildren to share and learn about each other's perspectives. If distance prevents in-person interactions, use video chat to schedule virtual learning sessions. For example, a grandchild might share a favorite song with a grandparent and a grandparent may teach a grandchild about woodworking or baking or other life skills — all through video calling.
- 3. Support and share career goals and transitions. By nurturing a child's interests and mentoring them on how to apply for a job, developing a strong work ethic, appropriate workplace behavior, and encouraging them to pursue their dream job, grandparents can play a crucial role in the career paths their grandchildren pursue. With GrandPad's multi-party Zoom feature, families can host a "career day" with grandparents or practice for an interview with grandchildren.
- 4. Reduce isolation and keep all generations of family connected. Grandparenting is seen as a joyous life stage. Recent surveys show that nearly three quarters of grandparents report high levels of life fulfillment due to their role as grandma or grandpa. Families and caregivers can bring joy to the lives of elderly loved ones and decrease the life-threatening effects of loneliness through regular connections, whether in person or virtual.
"Thanks to GrandPad, my twins (2 years old) just got to meet their great GREAT Grandma. We all had tears of JOY, it was so awesome and she just kept thanking me for sending this to her! My 9 year old and 5 year old hadn't seen her for 3 years, either. That, to me, is PRICELESS!" — GrandPad user
The purpose-built GrandPad tablet
The GrandPad tablet was designed specifically for people over the age of 75 to accommodate their physical and cognitive capabilities, as well as their lifestyles and interests. GrandPad is currently being used to connect more than 1.3 million people — including seniors, family members, friends, and caregivers — in more than 120 countries worldwide. GrandPad offers the following features that can help seniors and families stay connected in a safe and simple way:
- Ready to use, right out of the box — no setup required
- Enables pre-loaded "trusted circle" of family contacts, photos, and apps
- Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)
- Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)
- Secure internet browsing
- Video and voice calling
- Texting and emailing
- Family photo and video sharing
- Curated entertainment content (music and TV) and brain games
- Streaming radio
- Ergonomic design and enhanced speakers and camera
- 24-hour personal support
About GrandPad
Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 -- the first mobile device of its kind -- addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @GrandPad_social.
Media Contact
Barbara Tabor, GrandPad, 6512309192, barbara@taborpr.com
SOURCE GrandPad