CHICAGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots Cannabis—a company that grows, processes and sells cannabis through its unique, vertically integrated business model—announces the completion of a 20,000-square-foot expansion of their cultivation center in Taneytown, MD, significantly increasing their production capacity. The expansion of the state-of-the-art indoor facility is fully dedicated to production space, enabling Grassroots to grow more cannabis plants which will ultimately yield 2 ½ times more safe and effective medical cannabis products to serve the Maryland community.
This expansion also provides a unique opportunity in this unprecedented time to provide jobs, as Grassroots will be increasing its headcount by 35 percent, along with leveraging talent from its existing workforce. Grassroots is working locally to hire people to fill positions in all departments including sales, cultivation, processing, harvest, trim, packaging and security.
"As an essential business, now more than ever our teams are leaning in to our mission and core values, says Andy Cohen, Partner. "With this expansion, we are able to hire more staff to produce and deliver our trusted products to more patients in this time of need."
After investing in the latest technology to enhance the now 55,000-square-foot cultivation center, Grassroots recently completed their first harvest and will begin selling products that will alleviate some of the recent product shortage within the state. By May 1, 2020, Grassroots will have 2 ½ times the product available to service and reach 2 ½ times the amount of patients.
Driven by a shared belief that cannabis enhances life for people from all backgrounds, Grassroots is an active member of the Maryland Wholesale Medical Cannabis Trade Association's leadership team and is working with fellow cultivators and processors to share best practices to ensure the health and wellbeing of employees while maintaining a patient-first mentality.
Grassroots Cannabis operates two Herbology dispensaries located in Gaithersburg and Westminster and, in response to COVID-19, are continually updating policies to keep all facilities clean and safe. Several protective and convenience measures have been implemented, such as pre-ordering and curbside pickup. A cashless mobile payment app has also been introduced to aid in keeping transactions as contact-free as possible. Additionally, Grassroots have implemented "appreciation pay" for frontline dispensary workers.
For address, operating hours and contact information for each of Herbology's two Maryland dispensaries, visit the company's website.
About Grassroots Cannabis
Grassroots Cannabis is a cannabis company dedicated to serving, advancing and respecting the cannabis movement. Through its unique, vertically integrated business model, Grassroots grows, processes and sells trusted cannabis products that enhance life's moments for people from all backgrounds. Its retail brand, Herbology, offers a unique, wellness and education-focused dispensary experience.
Grassroots Cannabis has built its portfolio at an unprecedented pace, with facilities in highly competitive markets, including Illinois, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ohio, Vermont, North Dakota, Arkansas and Connecticut. The company is pursuing acquisitions in additional markets. The executive management team is composed of a group of highly skilled business leaders united by a common belief: Cannabis inspires us to Live Deeply.
