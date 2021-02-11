HAMDEN, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Joseph Fauver had a decent understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic when he and his partner decided to keep their infant daughter enrolled at the Building Blocks Early Learning Center in Hamden, CT. Now, nearly a year into the COVID-19 crisis, he has found another way for his work studying COVID-19 mutations to serve the greater good.
Fauver, an Associate Research Scientist in Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, wholeheartedly accepted an invitation from Lindsay Hoffman, President of Building Blocks, to help address and potentially alleviate teachers' concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.
"As a part of the public health community tasked with understanding and controlling this virus, I believe that it's important to share more about the conditions that made it possible to develop this vaccine so quickly," says Fauver. "When Lindsay shared that teachers were apprehensive, I saw a unique way to give back to the professionals who make my work, and the work of so many other parents, possible."
Moved by Fauver's generosity, Hoffman asked if he would be open to extending the invitation to the other 30 New England preschools and early learning centers operated by Little Sprouts, LLC, the parent company of Building Blocks. He was.
As Hoffman puts it, the simple human act of having this kind of conversation offers the chance for those who dedicate their careers to childcare to experience a bit more relief. "This crisis has asked so much of our school leaders and teachers. Their concerns and questions about the vaccine make sense, and I am so grateful that they have this outstanding resource in a parent of an enrolled child."
Dr. Fauver will share his personal and professional experience surrounding COVID-19 with dozens of early educators and childcare professionals tonight, Thursday, February 11, during a private video webinar. Participants will learn about the major factors that enabled the safe and expedited COVID-19 vaccine production and have time and space to ask their questions.
