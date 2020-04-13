COVINGTON, Ky., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Kentucky Department for Public Health, after experiencing extremely limited supply options for COVID-19 testing and up to 7-day turnaround times from public laboratories, looked to privately-owned CLIA laboratory Gravity Diagnostics for a big change. The laboratory, founded in 2016, had been conducting upper respiratory testing and was cleared to add COVID-19 to their testing menu earlier this year.
The agreement between the two parties was announced by Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, on April 5th. It included the delivery of 6,000 swabs from Gravity to the state to begin. Gravity quickly exceeded expectations, delivering 20,000 swabs within the first week. The ability to secure the swabs was at the heart of Beshear's update, who has been ranked by the Lane Report as having the most favorable Governor response to the COVID-19 crisis in the country.
"The testing services provided by Gravity Diagnostics to the Commonwealth of Kentucky are considered mission-critical to our COVID-19 efforts on behalf of the 4.5 million residents in our state," said the Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Commonwealth of Kentucky, Steven Stack.
Gravity is currently servicing over 30 hospitals through the agreement and the State is looking to expand this program in the near future. While the sample counts are still ramping up, they will reach up to the 2,000 a day as processes are streamlined through the partnership. Turnaround times are currently within 24 hours and at most will reach 48 hours as volume increases, exceeding public laboratories by days.
"I am extremely proud of Gravity's tireless work and investments in COVID-19 testing that have given us the opportunity to make a significant impact for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We are enthusiastic to expand the partnership to help as many people as possible," said CEO of Gravity Diagnostics, Tony Remington.
