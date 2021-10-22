SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Lakes Dentistry, an innovative dental practice with a revolutionary and personalized approach to dental needs, is celebrating its sixth anniversary of being part of Macomb County's oral health. The modern dentist's office differs from those that operated on the market 10-15 years ago. The very rapid development of technology in the field of diagnostics and treatment has made the contemporary dentist a professional who no longer evokes negative associations or causes fear and anxiety. Doctor Van de Vyver, the founder and lead practitioner at Great Lakes Dentistry, is an expert who managed to combine the modern world of dentistry with traditional elements without sacrificing patients' well-being. With continued education and training to achieve excellence in general and cosmetic dentistry, Great Lakes Dentistry's staff is devoted to providing superb dental care and increase personal growth for the benefit of the community.
"These past six years have been elementary to our practice's progress in the dentistry realm as well as understanding the concept of community contribution at its finest," said Dr. Van de Vyver, the owner of two practices, Great Lakes Dentistry and Kelly Road Dental Care. "Dentistry, like other branches of medicine, is developing without making unnecessary stops, and we can identify several significant changes that have occurred in the last decade, such as the incorporation of emerging technologies of 3D printing and digital scanning. In the past, dentistry was quite limited to placing fillings or extracting teeth, whereas now patients have more sophisticated requirements, including the aesthetics of their smile. Our goal is to keep up with the current trends and meet all of our patient's expectations, no matter the concerns. If such treatments are to be performed according to the most modern standards, it requires not only specialized equipment but also practitioner's experience and expertise."
The team at Great Lakes Dentistry attaches great importance to planning and complete diagnostics since the course of action in any treatment is a necessary foundation for successful outcomes. Apart from excellent results, an adequate treatment plan allows patients to stay informed throughout the entire process, including knowing the estimated costs of procedures and the approximate time for completion, enabling proper budgeting and time management. Doctor Van de Vyver and his team pay attention to every detail, going above and beyond mere dental treatment in making sure patients feel confident, safe, and comfortable at his practice. Creating a place many call their dental home was the number one priority while listening, recognizing, and addressing dental concerns translates into a never ending mission for the practice.
