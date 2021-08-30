ROCKFORD, Ill., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Lakes Psychology Group is excited to announce its newest Illinois office, located at 1639 N Alpine Rd, Suite 404, Rockford, Illinois 61107. GLPG provides a wide range of in-person and online counseling services including marriage and family therapy as well as individual treatment for anxiety, depression, stress, eating disorders, ADD/ADHD, abuse, grief, chronic pain, and more. We look forward to offering our quality services to these three new communities. GLPG therapists employ evidence-based treatments to improve the lives of children, teens, adults, couples, and families.
In addition to serving the communities immediately surrounding our brick-and-mortar offices, GLPG offers online therapy to all Michigan and Illinois residents. Online therapy at GLPG is here to stay: we will continue to offer online therapy as a service to residents of these states beyond the pandemic. Additionally, GLPG plans to continue to expand into new communities in order to meet the growing need for quality mental health services.
Great Lakes Psychology Group was established in 2011 by a small group of therapists who shared the same passion for helping others. Today, these founding therapists remain in leadership positions with the shared mission of simplifying the process of finding a best-fit therapist and supporting both therapists and their clients to ease the therapeutic journey.
With multiple offices in multiple states, online therapy, and hundreds of dedicated therapists, GLPG has developed into one of the fastest-growing providers of outpatient behavioral and mental health care in the Midwest. GLPG values innovation, progress, and effectiveness to ensure the delivery of the best quality behavioral health services possible.
Great Lakes Psychology Group has been offering comprehensive psychological services since its first office opened in Clarkston, Michigan, in 2011. Since then, the group has expanded to include over 350 licensed psychotherapists in multiple states with training in social work, psychology, marriage and family therapy, and counseling. Each therapist at Great Lakes Psychology Group is highly trained and qualified to ensure each patient receives the quality service they deserve.
Scheduling an appointment with a compassionate therapist at GLPG is easy: new patients can speak directly with a scheduling assistant by calling (800) 693-1916, or request an appointment on our website at GLPG.net. GLPG accepts most insurance types and has flexible payment options available.
Great Lakes Psychology Group is proud to be Midwest-founded and looks forward to serving the mental health needs of the greater Rockford communities.
Visit GLPG.net to learn more about Great Lakes Psychology Group's specialties, services, and locations, or to schedule an appointment.
