GREENWICH, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Point Partners' ("GPP") portfolio company, Spine & Sport Physical Therapy ("Spine & Sport"), a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services in California, has acquired Results Physical Therapy and Training Center ("Results PT"). Results PT operates four locations in Sacramento, CA.
"It has been a critical part of our strategic roadmap to enter Sacramento and we are excited to partner with Kyle Yamashiro and his team as we continue our growth," said Brett Raasch PT, ATC, CEO of Spine & Sport. "Results PT has a strong brand and reputation in the community and with Kyle's leadership, we will continue provide the highest quality of care to the Sacramento market."
"Leading Spine & Sport's expansion in Northern California with the same dedication to quality of care made this an exciting decision for me. I look forward to working with the team as we continue to expand our presence in Sacramento and Northern California," said Kyle Yamashiro, DPT, founder of Results Physical Therapy and Training Center.
The addition is the fifth acquisition Spine & Sport has made since Great Point's investment in December 2018.
About Great Point Partners
Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 28 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new private equity investments from GPP III, which has $307 million of committed capital. Great Point manages capital in private (GPP I, $156 million and GPP II, $215 million of committed capital, and GPP III, $307 million) and public equity funds. Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 200 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, pharmaceutical infrastructure, alternate site care, medical device and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.
Reach Great Point at 203-971-3300 or http://www.gppfunds.com
About Spine & Sport
Spine & Sport Physical Therapy ("Spine & Sport"), headquartered in San Diego, CA is a leading provider of physical therapy and rehabilitation services in Southern California. The Company operates 29 owned outpatient physical therapy clinics as well as managing additional locations in Northern California. The Company's outpatient clinics provide treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with accidents, sports injuries, surgeries, and various other medical conditions. Spine & Sport's rehabilitation programs and services help patients minimize physical and cognitive impairments and maximize functional ability so that they can return to competition, the workplace and / or their normal lifestyle. Reach Spine & Sport at 800-976-7544 or http://www.spineandsport.com/
