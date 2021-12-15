GREENWICH, Conn. and DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Great Point Partners ("GPP"), a Greenwich-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that it has sold Softbox Systems ("Softbox" or the "Company"), to CSafe Global, a portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners and Thomas H. Lee Partners. Softbox, based in Long Crendon, U.K., is a leading global innovator and provider of passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, life science, cold chain and third-party logistics industries. The critical importance of temperature-controlled packaging was highlighted over the last two years due to the temperature-controlled packaging requirements of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Softbox was and continues to be Pfizer's primary supplier for COVID-19 vaccine temperature-controlled shipping needs.
Adam Dolder, Managing Director at GPP commented, "This successful investment was the result of our thematic approach, our proprietary sourcing, our global investment approach, our value enhancement resources and the recognition of the growing importance of temperature-controlled solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. We were fortunate to work with great entrepreneurs and to recruit Kevin Valentine (CEO) to drive the business forward, capitalize on the growth dynamics in the industry and position Softbox to play a critical role in saving the global economy and aiding global health during the pandemic."
"When I joined Softbox, I was excited to partner with Great Point because of their health care expertise and track record of success in pharmaceutical services. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together and of our prospects in the future," Kevin Valentine, Chief Executive Officer at Softbox, stated.
"Our equity investment and expertise in proprietarily sourcing add-on acquisitions enabled Softbox to make several strategic acquisitions, expanding the Company's product range, end markets and geographic reach, all of which helped drive significant value for all stakeholders. We are proud of what Softbox has accomplished not only for the pharmaceutical industry, but also for humanity with the development of its temperature-controlled solutions for COVID-19 vaccines. Great Point's capital, experience and dedicated resources helped Softbox accelerate its growth and build a company of enduring value," added Noah Rhodes, Managing Director at GPP.
About Great Point Partners
Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP III, which has $307 million of committed capital. Great Point manages capital in private (GPP I, $156 million and GPP II, $215 million of committed capital, and GPP III, $307 million) and public life sciences equity fund (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 200 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.
About Softbox Systems
Softbox is an award-winning temperature control packaging innovator that has been designing and producing high-performance passive temperature control packaging systems for over 25 years. We offer consistent quality to our clients from our strategically located global manufacturing sites throughout EMEA, North America, Latin America, India and Asia Pacific. We have formed long-standing partnerships with the world's leading biotech, pharmaceutical, clinical research and logistics companies, and apply innovative thinking to overcome the challenges that our clients face in managing the Cold Chain when shipping temperature-sensitive commercial and clinical trial products. Our range of engineered packaging systems has been designed and rigorously tested to ensure the cold chain can be maintained with confidence. Our personal approach, innovation, consistent quality and passion have made us the trusted partner to the life sciences and logistics industries.
Media Contact
