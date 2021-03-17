PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: A new white paper, How Can Employers Maximize the Engagement of Their Employees Who Suffer from Chronic Diseases, provides an in-depth guide to understanding the importance of addressing employees with chronic health conditions to better control healthcare costs and improve overall employee health. Individuals with chronic conditions spend eight times more on healthcare than those without. Additionally, many do not have the added support and resources after their physician visit to develop a lifestyle of healthy behaviors. This white paper demonstrates the opportunity employers have to bend the healthcare cost curve and increase employee wellness and productivity.
WHY: Employers want to optimize their health benefits to prioritize employee wellbeing and to better manage mental health and chronic conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six in ten adults in the U.S. have one chronic disease and 90% of our nation's $3.5 trillion annual health care expenditure is spent on individuals with chronic and mental health conditions. COVID-19 further amplifies these strains and will drive 2021 and 2022 healthcare costs even higher.
This white paper addresses how employers can take action to deliver personalized benefits to encourage healthier employee behavior, resulting in increased productivity and a decrease in healthcare costs. It explains how organizations can focus on common chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity and deliver measurable results that include:
- Diabetes – 83% of participants decreased sugar values and achieved year-over-year healthcare plan cost savings per person of $5,600;
- High Blood Pressure – 63% of participants achieved a decrease in both systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure and year-over-year healthcare plan cost savings per person of $600;
- Obesity – 49% of participants lost weight with an average loss of 13.2 pounds.
HOW: This white paper is available for complimentary viewing here, as are other resources with additional insight into lowering healthcare costs.
About Green Circle Life
Green Circle Life offers the patented SmartFHR™ app and web-based platform for employers to engage employees and their families to live happier, healthier, and more productive lives. This company-branded app helps attract and retain talent by providing employees access to all their benefits and services, chronic disease condition management programs, wellness programs and one-on-one coaching. This translates into a more engaged workforce, better healthcare outcomes, lower healthcare costs and improved profitability through a culture of holistic wellbeing.
The Green Circle Life service is designed for multi-generational and hybrid workforces, and is HIPAA and EEOC compliant. This patented platform is configured for full integration with internal and external systems. For more information, visit http://www.greencirclelife.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.
