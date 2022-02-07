ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Led by Dr. Hye Park, the clinic provides environmentally conscious dental healthcare with a range of services to address every aspect of a patient's smile. Dr. Park and her team at Green Dental of Alexandria provide an array of general and cosmetic dental services, restorative dentistry, implant dentistry, sedation dentistry, pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. For patients seeking intervention to eliminate sleep apnea symptoms, Green Dental of Alexandria is now equipped with the cutting-edge Vivos® system. The Vivos System is a non-surgical treatment that restores normal breathing habits and relieves sleep disorder symptoms. Nearly 1 in 14 people suffer from sleep apnea, and most people recognize it as a condition that causes you to snore loudly. However, sleep apnea is much more than that. Sleep apnea causes the body to stop breathing throughout the night which can harm one's health. Untreated sleep apnea can increase the risk of serious health conditions such as heart attack, stroke, diabetes and more.
The Vivos system treats sleep apnea conditions with a custom biomimetic medical device. Patients wear the device on a nightly basis, and within 12 to 24 months, they will no longer require any treatment to get a healthy night of sleep. This technology helps relieve sleep apnea symptoms and treats the underlying causes for lifelong results. Patients will start to notice a difference in their quality of sleep after just a few days of use.
"At Green Dental of Alexandria, we want to provide our patients with a non-surgical way to improve obstructive sleep apnea that improves both their quality of life and health. We're able to accomplish that with the Vivos® system," says Dr. Hye Park.
More about Hye Park, DMD:
Green Dental of Alexandria uses only the most state-of-the-art, eco-friendly procedures and equipment, ensuring that patients receive the highest quality care. Dr. Park is a talented general, cosmetic and biological dentist who believes in using superior, patient-centered care while placing strong value on the connection between oral health and overall health. In doing so, her goal is to provide the best individualized dental care in the healthiest, safest and most holistic way possible through a whole-body approach. The practice accepts many dental insurance plans and offers flexible financing and in-house payment options. Green Dental of Alexandria is located at 1725 Duke St., Suite GR03, in Alexandria, Virginia.
For more information, please visit http://www.greendentalalexandria.com, or call 703-549-1725.
Media Contact
Hye Park, Green Dental of Alexandria, (703) 549-1725, greendentalalexandria@gmail.com
SOURCE Green Dental of Alexandria