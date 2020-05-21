LYONS, Colo., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All-natural body care brand Green Goo, under parent company Sierra Sage Herbs, is honored to support frontline workers, medical facilities, and local and national organizations making a difference in the fight against COVID-19 with instrumental product donations, including FDA-compliant hand sanitizer and first aid items.
Pivoting at the onset of the global pandemic to produce an affordable hand sanitizer for those in need, Green Goo has leveraged its manufacturing partnerships to produce a steady supply of the 63.5% alcohol gel, in a variety of packaging options, in order to provide an in-stock solution for consumers and organizations alike. With production capacity and volume steadier and more reliable, Green Goo has been able to realign focus back to its philosophical cornerstones: philanthropy and humanitarianism.
"Our company mission is 'Spread Goodness,' and that never stops, regardless of the obstacles thrown in our way," Green Goo Co-Founder and CEO Jodi Scott said. "We recognized at the onset of the current situation that we not only needed to protect our families and our employees, but that we had an obligation to find a way to make a difference, no matter how big or small. We are privileged to be in a position to share these meaningful products with those in need. The organizations receiving our hand sanitizers -- major government and educational health authorities, hospitals, first responders, and shelters for at-risk populations, for example – are doing the kind of work necessary to keep people safe and informed during these uncertain times. To play any part in that world is the reason we started this company in the first place."
The following organizations have received donations of hand sanitizer and/or all-natural first aid products from Green Goo:
- Alameda Health System – Oakland, Calif.
- Bayshore Medical Center – Flanders, N.J.
- Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times – Los Angeles
- Central Texas Food Bank – Austin, Texas
- God's Love We Deliver – New York
- Harbor House of Central Florida – Orlando, Fla.
- James A. Haley Veterans Hospital – Tampa, Fla.
- McLeod Health Clarendon - Manning, S.C.
- Navajo Nation with help from Orenda Tribe and The Lani Rhys Collective - Albuquerque, N.M.
- Not 4gotten NY – Woodstock, N.Y.
- OUT Boulder County – Boulder, Colo.
- Providence Fire Department – Santee, S.C.
- The Arc of Washington County – Hagerstown, Md.
- The City of New York's NYC Health Department – New York
- UCLA Health – Los Angeles
The preceding list ranges from hospitals and medical personnel to food banks, other first responder groups, and entities providing educational and protective services. Green Goo is also setting aside a percentage of monthly hand sanitizer sales to select local and national organizations. The recipients of the financial contribution for the month of April were L.E.A.F (Lyons Emergency & Assistance Fund, Lyons) and Direct Relief. Boulder Community Health Foundation (Boulder) and Johns Hopkins Medicine have been selected to receive financial donations following the month of May.
Additionally, donated products have been sent to numerous individuals working in hospitals with affected patients, social workers, small-business owners, and others defining the American response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Green Goo will continue to produce compliant hand sanitizer options and search for additional opportunities to offer related support for as long as deemed necessary by U.S. health officials.
About Green Goo
Formed in 2008, Green Goo is a women-owned, family-operated, B-Corp. Our products are cruelty free and made in the USA with 100% natural ingredients. We started small, making products for friends, family, and the local farmer's market, and we have now grown into a thriving, value-driven company. As we evolve, we remain committed to our roots: a time-honored infusion process, high-quality ingredients, and simple, effective products that are safe for you, your family, and the environment.