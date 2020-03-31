LYONS, Colo., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to combat a market shortage and rampant price gouging, Sierra Sage Herbs, parent company of all-natural brand Green Goo, is proud to announce the launch of a new hand sanitizer, scheduled to arrive at its warehouse later this week. Produced in the U.S., Green Goo's hand sanitizer, made with an FDA-approved 63.5% alcohol, disinfects and kills 99% of bacteria and germs.
Green Goo will provide the Town of Lyons, Colorado, where the company is headquartered, 3,000+ units from the initial limited allotment, while the remaining products will be included free of charge with every order, in addition to being a part of three wellness bundles, via the brand's website -- greengoo.com. Additionally, individual sales of the hand sanitizers will be available at greengoo.com and at a multitude of national chain stores and independent retailers by late April.
"Currently, we have a limited supply, so we are including a free hand sanitizer with every order to ensure our customers are able to share this inventory – a little for all," said Green Goo Co-Founder and CEO Jodi Scott. "We're producing more hand sanitizer which is scheduled to ship later in April, and at that time we will make it available for sale."
Green Goo plans to donate 1% of the sales of the hand sanitizers to select local and international charitable organizations making a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
"In these uncertain times, we are all trying to understand how we can help. As a family-operated company and, ultimately, concerned citizens of the world, we feel an enormous responsibility to leverage our resources and partnerships to provide these much-needed products," Scott continued. "Green Goo is an all-natural brand and this isn't a 'typical' product for us. However, with the urgent need for hand sanitizers, we felt a duty to address the need for the product while complying with FDA-, CDC- and WHO-recommended formulas. There is time, as we learn more about this disease, to evolve the formulation."
The brand will continue to produce hand sanitizer for as long as deemed necessary by U.S. health officials.
Formed in 2008, Green Goo is a women-owned, family-operated, B-Corp. Our products are cruelty free and made in the USA with 100% natural ingredients. We started small, making products for friends, family, and the local farmer's market, and we have now grown into a thriving, value-driven company. As we evolve, we remain committed to our roots: a time-honored infusion process, high-quality ingredients, and simple, effective products that are safe for you, your family, and the environment.