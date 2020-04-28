SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) an innovative, full-scope, science-driven, premium hemp branding enterprise focused on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for cannabinoids ("CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN etc."), announces that it has received USDA Organic Certification for its 824 acre farm including 400,000 square feet of greenhouse space.
"This is a great milestone to have achieved and a game changer for the Company. The demand for organic product is growing rapidly with increasing consumer concerns around product efficacy. This is a clear strategic advantage and separates the Company from the vast majority of the sector. USDA Organic Certification is the foundation in our objective to supply the underserved medical and pharmaceutical industry," stated GRYN CEO Ron Loudoun, "GRYN has the extraordinary capability with one of the largest single USDA Organic Certified Industrial Hemp for CBD farms in north America. Being able to provide a secure supply chain of considerable size is one of the keys to lasting success in the future."
The USDA Organic seal is one of the most recognized certifications among US consumers and provides another level of assurance to shoppers who may be concerned about the safety of CBD products. In addition to assuring that no synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides have been used in the cultivation of hemp, the USDA organic certification ensures that farmers are using tillage and cultivation practices that maintain or improve the condition of soil and minimize soil erosion through crop rotations, cover crops and the application of plant and animal materials.
About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GRYN" or the "Company") is an innovative, full-scope, science-driven, premium hemp branding enterprise focused on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for cannabinoid ("CBD"). The Hemp Farming Act of 2018 removed hemp from Schedule I controlled substances (defined as cannabis with less than 0.3% THC), making it an ordinary agricultural commodity.
Our mission is to grow the Company in a sustainable and profitable manner to be one of the largest industrial hemp for CBD producers in North America. The Company will adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers. The Company intends to be a leader in FDA cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) capabilities in the hemp and CBD marketplace.
The Company's business model includes generating revenues from the sale of hemp and premium-grade CBD products; creating trusted global consumer brands; developing valuable IP; and growing the Company rapidly through strategic acquisitions.
For more information, visit: www.GreenHygienics.com
Safe Harbor Statements
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates," "intends" or "believes," or that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability to locate and acquire suitable interests in alternative medicine manufacturing operations on terms acceptable to the Company, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, accidents, labor disputes, acts of God and other risks of the alternative medicine industry including, without limitation, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this news release are reasonable; however, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Company Contact:
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.
1.855.802.0299 Toll Free
IR@GreenHygienics.com