DAVIE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Scientific Labs, a leading Florida testing facility for hemp and marijuana products, is proud to announce enhanced testing capacity. Growers hoping to meet Florida's state hemp lab testing mandates can contact the company directly and get the help they need.
In January of 2020, growing hemp products in Florida finally became possible. Companies hoping to offer CBD-enhanced products for the human and pet markets had the chance to do so legally, as long as they followed state cannabidiol lab testing mandates.
Those rules said, in part, that growers must use so-called "designated laboratories" that:
- Hold ISO 17025 accreditation.
- Register with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
- Enter compliance agreements with the Florida government.
Then came the pandemic. Some laboratories closed altogether. Others had small testing facilities and couldn't maintain staff while achieving social distancing. Farmers suffered.
"It was a hard time for the industry in Florida," says Thomas Manfredi from Green Scientific Labs. "So many growers got into the business and had high hopes for their crops. But they couldn't meet the state hemp CBD lab testing mandates. Their hard work went to waste."
Green Scientific Labs has one of the largest testing facilities in Florida, and the company has invested in top-of-the-line equipment for accurate results. Those machines are working overtime to help growers prepare their products for market.
"We believe that there is a bright future for hemp in Florida," says Thomas Manfredi company representative. "We don't want the state hemp lab testing mandate to get in the way of a company's success. So we've ensured that we have enough staff to push samples through and give our clients the quick and efficient service they deserve."
Green Scientific Labs is ISO 17025 accredited, and the facility holds a CMTL license. All staff is trained and highly qualified, and they work on a variety of testing equipment kept meticulously calibrated. Any grower in Florida can trust the results of tests performed in this facility.
Samples are accepted anytime. The company asks growers to contact them directly to find out how to prepare plants for analysis.
Located in Davie, Florida, Green Scientific Labs is exclusively focused on testing marijuana and hemp products. Technicians can test for potency, including providing a full cannabinoid profile. But the equipment can also test for common contaminants, including molds, pesticides, and heavy metals. Find out more about the company online.
