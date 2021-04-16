DAVIE, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Scientific Labs, a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory, announced today the implementation of new testing methods as part of its ongoing commitment to continue to lead the industry in scientific accuracy while sticking true to its namesake "Green."
Derek J. Averill Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, stated, "We are elated to implement these more environmentally friendly testing methods. These proprietary processes have proven to reduce plastic waste, helium usage, HVAC demand, and drastically reduce solvent waste. I am proud that we were able to reduce solvent use by about 90% for one of our routine analytical methods. These measures have helped our lab improve our testing efficiencies and minimize wasted energy and materials while upholding quality science. These updates will help in our continuous efforts to position Green Scientific Labs at the forefront of cannabis testing research and development."
Green Scientific Labs continues its nationwide rollout with the opening of a full service laboratory in Phoenix Arizona with future locations soon to follow throughout 2021.
"We have continued to expand our nationwide hemp and Florida marijuana client base and with the planned opening of multiple labs within the next six to nine months, it was imperative to prevent any bottlenecks when it comes to turnaround times. With the expected increase in testing volume from the additional locations, we are very cognizant of our responsibility to the environment. I am extremely proud of our ability to maintain industry leading science and service while simultaneously being able to minimize our potential environmental impact. The two are often at odds with one another" said Andrew Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer.
About Green Scientific Labs
Green Scientific Labs is a leading hemp and marijuana testing laboratory based in Davie, Florida. GSL tests cannabis and cannabis derived products to ensure product quality and consumer safety. Founded in 2018, GSL is ISO 17025:2017 certified and holds a Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory (CMTL) license from the Florida Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
Green Scientific Labs offers full-service cannabis testing out of our 14,000 SF state of the art facility to nationwide hemp clients and to Florida licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTC).
GSL currently tests for cannabinoid content (potency), terpene content, water activity, moisture content, and pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, filth and foreign material, and microbiological contaminants. Utilizing our vast experience in complex testing, we have developed proprietary testing methodologies which has created enhanced detection ability, improved accuracy, and fast turnaround.
