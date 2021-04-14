DENVER, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Denver office with the addition of Carl F. Berglind as a shareholder in the Corporate; Health Care & FDA; and Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Practices. Berglind is a seasoned corporate attorney with 20 years of experience spanning national law firms, senior in-house practice, and executive business positions. He formerly served as the CEO of Livestock Labs, an agriculture technology company with applications for the animal health sector.
"A proven leader, Carl has held key roles in high-stakes public and private companies and will serve as a key resource for clients. His significant, well-rounded corporate experience in a variety of sectors, including the rapidly evolving health care industry, will be a tremendous asset to clients in Denver and across the firm," said Co-Chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice David C. Peck and Nancy E. Taylor in a joint statement.
While overseeing personnel in the United States and Australia as CEO, Berglind led Livestock Labs' strategic initiatives, helped the company advance its technology, and developed critical relationships for the company.
"Carl brings significant experience in key industries and strong relationships in the Denver business community and beyond," said Denver Co-Managing Shareholders David G. Palmer and Michael R. McGinnis in a joint statement "We are proud to welcome him to Greenberg Traurig as we continue to expand our dynamic Denver office."
Prior to Livestock Labs, Berglind served as vice president of mergers and acquisitions for CVP, a private equity-backed ophthalmology management services organization; and as senior vice president of strategic transactions for Envision Healthcare, a then publicly traded U.S. healthcare services company. During his time at Envision Healthcare, Berglind also served as associate general counsel and corporate counsel, holding leading responsibilities in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A), securities, and international practice areas. At Envision Healthcare, he closed 50 M&A transactions between his legal and business roles.
Berglind also has experience at the law firms of Hogan Lovells, LLP, and Morrison & Foerster, LLP, where he focused his practice on M&A, venture capital, and private equity, and securities matters. He has represented acquirers and sellers in public and private M&A transactions in a diverse range of industries. He also has experience advising issuers and investors in equity financings and counseling public and private clients on corporate governance matters and public reporting obligations.
He earned a J.D. from Cornell Law School, and his B.A., summa cum laude, from Boston University.
"I am excited to work with Greenberg Traurig's deep bench of talented attorneys," Berglind said. "In transitioning back to private practice, I was drawn to the firm's global platform of resources and its culture of collaboration, innovation, and success."
