ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wayne H. Elowe, co-chair of the Life Sciences and Medical Technology Group at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm's Atlanta Corporate Practice, led the Greenberg Traurig team representing Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd., one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China with a focus on oncology and Antibody-drug Conjugates research, development, and commercialization, on two large licensing deals, both of which closed in February 2022. These deals mark the continuation of a longstanding relationship between Huadong Medicine and Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Elowe and Dawn (Dan) Zhang (Shanghai) who have represented Huadong in numerous transactions.
In the first deal, Elowe advised Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine, in a strategic collaboration with Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a U.S. biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, to develop and commercialize Kiniksa's ARCALYST® and mavrilimumab in the Asia Pacific Region. Greenberg Traurig Atlanta Associate William H. Grossenbacher III was also a key member of the $662 million transaction team.
In the second deal, a $940 million transaction, Elowe, with assistance from Greenberg Traurig Berlin Shareholder Dr. Viola Bensinger and Grossenbacher, represented Huadong Medicine in a strategic partnership with Heidelberg Pharma, a German biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies, granting Huadong exclusive license to develop and commercialize HDP-101 (for multiple myeloma) and HDP-103 (for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer) in Asia (excluding Japan), along with exclusive opt-in rights for two more pipeline candidates.
Elowe concentrates his practice on international mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic investments and alliances, licensing, and technology transactions. He regularly represents life sciences companies in connection with structuring and negotiating complex relationships involving the acquisition, licensing, sharing, development, and monetization of various technology-driven assets and platforms. Elowe has represented clients in more than 50 countries in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America - including over 28 years of experience doing business in and out of China. In addition, he serves as outside general counsel to numerous multinational clients and is actively involved with their senior executive teams in developing and implementing strategy-concerning matters, such as new business and product initiatives, as well as corporate matters and litigation.
