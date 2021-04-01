WILMINGTON, Del., Apr. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented NeoImmuneTech, Inc., a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, in connection with its initial public offering (IPO) on the Korea Exchange (KOSDAQ).
As part of the IPO, the company sold 3,133,334 shares of common stock, equivalent to 15,666,670 Korea Depository Receipts (KDRs), priced at KRW 37,500 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to NeoImmuneTech, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were KRW 117.5 billion ($103.4 million). NeoImmuneTech trades under the KOSDAQ code number "950220."
Hana Financial Investment and Mirae Asset Daewoo acted as joint book-running managers for the offering and Bae, Kim & Lee LLC were lead and Korean legal counsel for it. The Greenberg Traurig team, led by Delaware office Shareholder Justin Mann, included Vice Chair of Greenberg Traurig Richard A. Edlin, and Shareholders Chang Joo Kim, and Diane Ibrahim as well as Shareholders Joseph Agostino, Ian Herbert, Leanne M. Reagan, Jason T. Simon, Robert Simon; Of Counsel Eleanor A. Kolton; Project Attorney Mary F. Voce; Associates Necky Deneus, Christopher E. Gottfried, Joshua M. Herman, Kathleen M. Kline, and Glenn J. Thompson.
About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 450 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
LOURDES BREZO MARTINEZ, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.2131, pressreleases@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP