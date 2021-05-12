BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David S. Harburger, Ph.D., a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Intellectual Property & Technology and Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practices, will participate in several panels at the 2021 Yale Innovation Summit. Harburger will moderate the Biotech - Pharmaceuticals & Biotherapeutics panels on May 18 and will participate in the Career Development Panel on May 21. Both presentations begin at 1 p.m. EDT.
The Yale Innovation Summit is an annual meeting, taking place virtually this year, of venture capital investors and tech innovators. The event, sponsored by Greenberg Traurig, comprises networking opportunities, educational panels, and inspiring presentations, according to the summit's website. The summit will include the opportunity for over 100 startups to pitch their ideas to venture capitalists in hopes of securing funding for their innovations.
Harburger, located in Greenberg Traurig's Boston office, is a registered patent attorney working closely with clients from the early stages of formation and beyond to align their intellectual property (IP) strategy with their business goals. He advises biotech clients on patent preparation and prosecution, patent portfolio management, freedom-to-operate, patent invalidity, non-infringement, IP and clinical strategy coordination, and IP due diligence matters. He also advises venture capital and private equity investors in IP related matters in financing rounds.
