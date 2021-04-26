LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In conjunction with Wellbeing Week in Law (May 3-7), Of Counsel Glenn F. Meier of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Las Vegas office will present the webinar, "Busting Meditation Myths to Clear Your Path to Mindfulness," May 3 from 11-11:30 a.m. PT.
Hosted by the State Bar of Nevada, the event will discuss how meditation can be used by lawyers as a tool to alleviate stress. "Many lawyers misunderstand meditation, and don't see it at as useful to them, but it can be an excellent resource for lawyers, especially amid a global pandemic that has exacerbated stress," Meier said.
Meier is a business lawyer and advisor focused on helping company leaders plan legal strategies that account for the needs and goals of all stakeholders. He utilizes skills derived from many years of experience handling transactions, disputes, and business law issues to provide clients with resources, insights, and perspectives designed to help businesses optimize operations, manage risk, and pursue long-term strategies.
Information on registration for the event—and other Wellbeing Week in Law events— can be found on the State Bar of Nevada website.
