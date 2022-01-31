ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harold N. Iselin, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office and co-chair of the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice, has been recognized on City & State's New York "Health Care Power 100" list.

City & State's "Health Care Power 100" list honors the 100 most influential health care practitioners, policymakers, and public servants who work in hospitals and clinics, unions, nonprofit organizations, law, and advocacy. City & State noted, "Greenberg Traurig has a reputation for being a lobbying powerhouse in Albany – and Harold Iselin, who serves as managing shareholder of the firm's Albany office, helps bolster that reputation."

Iselin focuses his practice on governmental affairs and health care matters, representing diverse clients before the executive branch and state legislature. Additionally, he has represented numerous clients in managed care and insurance transactions, often involving complex regulatory issues. Iselin has received many accolades for his legal work and was named "Lawyer of the Year" for Health Care Law in the 2019 edition of Best Lawyers in America. He has also been listed in The Legal 500 United States, Health Care - Health Insurers, from 2014-2021.

About Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice: Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary Health Care & FDA Practice provides strategic counsel to a diverse group of companies and other organizations, helping them to respond proactively to the rapidly changing health care marketplace. The group combines dedicated experience in health care regulatory compliance and operational matters with the firm's capabilities in corporate & securities, finance, tax, antitrust, ERISA, commercial and governmental litigation, restructuring, intellectual property and biotechnology, in order to provide a wide range of legal services.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

