DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph F. Coniglio, managing shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Dallas office, will speak at the virtual 27th Annual Course on Advanced Medical Torts on March 25 at 3:00 PM CT.
Coniglio's presentation will analyze the "piercing of the corporate veil" theory of liability, as well as the "alter ego" doctrine which impacts Texas companies in the health care industry. He will address the factors considered by Texas courts when evaluating corporate veil piercing, and the statutory requirements as well as limitations as set forth in the Texas Business Organizations Code. Coniglio will be presenting alongside attorney Michael Sawicki.
"It is an honor to have the opportunity to speak to my colleagues in the Texas Bar at the Annual Course on Advanced Medical Torts," Coniglio said. "The event over the years has been a leading conference for those practicing in the health care litigation area, and offers relevant content as well as timely updates in this complex area to attendees."
The conference is hosted by the Texas Bar Continuing Legal Education (CLE) program and will offer 11.75 hours of credit (including 3 hours ethics). Texas Bar CLE is regulated by the MCLE department.
Coniglio is a shareholder in the Health Care & FDA Practice. He has wide-ranging experience in the areas of health care law and complex business litigation. He utilizes his 20-plus years of experience in the health care industry to assist a wide variety of health care related entities and providers, including hospitals, physician groups, and long term care facilities, as well as clinical labs and pharmacies in litigation and regulatory matters.
