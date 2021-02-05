WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workplace Safety Review, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's OSHA podcast, has released episode 10, "OSHA Enforcement: Its History & Its Future in Workplace Safety." Greenberg Traurig's Michael T. Taylor and Adam Roseman speak with Richard Fairfax, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA. Fairfax discusses his first-hand experience working within OSHA, including achievements he is proud of, challenges the agency faces, OSHA's standard setting process, and where he has seen success in working with employers, among other topics.
Host of Workplace Safety Review and Chair of the firm's OSHA Group, Taylor interviews influential environmental, health, and safety professionals across the country in a broad range of industries. Previous episodes include:
- A Look Ahead at 2021 - More of the Same for EHS or a Whole New Ballgame?
- Interview with Doug Parker, Cal-OSHA Chief
- Accident Investigations: What You Need to Know
- Interview with Nevada OSHA's Chief Administrative Officer, Jess Lankford
- OSHA's Process Safety Management Standard, A 30-Year Review With David Moore of AcuTech Consulting
- Interview with Greg Richey of Colden Corporation on COVID-19 and Returning to Work, the Non-Essentials
- Interview with Hamid Arabzadeh on OSHA Recordkeeping Regulations During COVID-19
All episodes are available on the Greenberg Traurig website, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.
Taylor focuses his practice exclusively on representing employers regarding OSHA and Chemical Safety Board (CSB) matters across the country. Over the last 18 years, Taylor has defended scores of employers during enforcement litigation before federal OSHA, Cal-OSHA, SC-OSHA, WA-DOSH, as well as other state plan states. Many of these representations have involved a significant injury, fatality, or catastrophic event in the workplace.
Roseman, an associate in the firm's OSHA Group, focuses his practice on federal and state labor and employment investigations, counseling and litigation arising under Title VII, the Fair Labor Standards Act, whistleblower retaliation under Sarbanes-Oxley and Dodd-Frank, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and restrictive covenants.
