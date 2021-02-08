INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenlight Guru, the leading medical device quality management software (MDQMS) platform, today announced the True Quality Summit Series: EU MDR & IVDR, a free, five-day online event to help quality, regulatory and product development professionals understand the new EU medical device regulations and how companies can be both successful and competitive in the European market once MDR and IVDR go into effect. The True Quality Summit Series will take place March 22 through March 26, 2021.
The European Union (EU) Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) were created to promote patient safety, transparency, traceability and clinical evidence throughout the product life cycle in order to ensure product safety and efficacy. The MDR establishes specific and preventive requirements to verify that products introduced to the EU market will not negatively impact the environment or patient health. However, medical device companies will face a heightened risk of noncompliance once the regulation goes into effect on 26 May, 2021.
Failure to comply with the new MDR requirements can negatively impact European manufacturers in a number of ways, such as products being withdrawn from market, costly fines, and even legal repercussions. Whether companies have fully transitioned, are just getting started, or are planning to enter the EU market in the future, the EU MDR and IVDR Virtual Summit will provide value to all by covering common questions, pitfalls and strategies for operationalizing the requirements and applying best practices to ensure ongoing compliance.
"In the current medical device landscape, companies cannot afford to fail regulatory compliance standards," said Jon Speer, founder of Greenlight Guru. "Failure to comply with the updated EU MDR standards costs time and money, which can threaten the quality and speed to market of past, present and future medical devices. The upcoming summit will pull together some of the brightest minds in the industry to share insight and tips to ensure compliance as we take on another year of change."
The EU MDR & IVDR Virtual Summit, as part of the True Quality Summit Series, aims to share perspectives, industry experiences, key actions and insights related to EU MDR & IVDR from top industry leaders. Core details of the regulation change, such as key dates, timelines, misconceptions and limitations related to the EU MDR, will also be addressed. This digital event will help attendees:
- How to meet compliance requirements of EU MDR and IVDR before deadlines and maintain ongoing compliance
- Simplify the process of finding a Notified Body and understand how they will conduct audits under new regulations
- Meet new technical documentation requirements
- Learn about new scope of new economic operator requirements
- Comply with stricter clinical evaluation and post-market surveillance requirements while demonstrating total life cycle traceability
- Understand Brexit impact and how to capitalize on a new UK market
- Discover new ways to foster collaboration and promote innovation to streamline transition planning, execution and continued compliance
"As a community of medical device professionals, we must take advantage of opportunities that promote compliance as a crucial element of innovation in the industry," said Eric Henry, Virtual Summit presenter and Senior Quality & Regulatory Compliance Advisor at King & Spalding. "Greenlight Guru has demonstrated a history of ensuring this topic remains refreshed and at top-of-mind among medical device companies through their industry resources, like hosting these free virtual events to offer valuable expertise from the industry's top experts across their global network. Speaker insights from the True Quality Summit Series could be an important factor in a company's journey towards compliance with EU MDR and IVDR."
The EU MDR & IVDR Virtual Summit is sponsored by industry-leading organizations, including Easy Medical Device, Emergo by UL, Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS), Kapstone Medical, MDC Associates, MedEnvoy, Nelson Laboratories, PA Consulting, Proxima Clinical Research, QUNIQUE GmbH, ReedTech, and Rook Quality Systems.
The EU MDR & IVDR Virtual Summit is part of Greenlight Guru's 2021 True Quality Summit Series. It is the third virtual summit powered by Greenlight Guru. In November of 2020, Greenlight Guru hosted its 2021 State of Medical Device Virtual Summit to assist medical device professionals in using quality as a strategic asset for growth. The virtual summit also comes on the heels of Greenlight Guru's revolutionary product launch: Halo℠ for Change Management — the world's first AI and machine learning recommendation engine for medical device quality.
For more information on the True Quality Summit Series: EU MDR & IVDR, visit: mdr.greenlight.guru
About Greenlight Guru
Greenlight Guru is the only quality management software platform designed specifically for medical device companies. The platform helps companies bring safer products to market faster, simplifies FDA and ISO regulatory compliance and provides a single source of truth by connecting the management of all quality processes like CAPAs, risk, audits and more. Recently launching the world's first AI and machine learning recommendation engine for medical device quality, Greenlight Guru's Halo℠ for Change Management goes beyond human capacity to create an intelligent QMS that identifies and predicts quality processes impacted by change. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by thousands of users across the globe to push beyond baseline compliance and achieve True Quality for their medical devices. For more information, visit http://www.greenlight.guru.
