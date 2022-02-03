INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenlight Guru, pioneer of the only dedicated Medical Device Success Platform (MDSP), today announced the launch of Greenlight Guru Products. This new workspace and functionality will help medical device product development teams gain more control of continuous product development. This includes building bills of materials (BOMs) and connecting product information to their device history file (DHF) and quality actions—all in one place.
Today, disconnected tools and data silos pose the risk for common errors during product development that increase costs, delays, and compliance risks when bringing a device to market. This can turn a team's focus from innovative design to cumbersome paperwork and information management.
With Greenlight Guru Products, teams can easily manage product and component information with full traceability to streamline work for faster submissions and continuous improvement. This creates a seamless flow from product development processes to DHF. To help teams manage critical components of their device master record (DMR) while achieving traceability throughout the total product lifecycle.
"We found in our 2022 industry benchmark survey that 70% of employees in development roles believe that innovation in the medical device field is driven by investing in the right solutions and resources that support design and development," said Brandon Henning, Vice President of Product at Greenlight Guru. "Our Medical Device Success Platform, and the new addition of Greenlight Guru Products, does just that. It allows medical device companies to build, evolve, and innovate upon their products without the worry of siloed and disconnected data."
Greenlight Guru Products enables teams to build and manage items, multi-level BOMs, and product families throughout the design of medical devices. They can link product information within Greenlight Guru and leverage full traceability with engineering change management as designs change and evolve.
"The fact that we can create product families and use item types across products and into product families is very useful," added Adam Cargill, Director of QA/RA/CA at MediView. "Greenlight Guru Products will allow us to keep track of our device components with traceability. Having the ability to build out a BOM connected with Greenlight Guru versus trying to manage it outside the system or in a word document/excel sheet is wonderful."
Medical device professionals who implement Greenlight Guru Products can maintain focus on innovation instead of paperwork, resulting in continuous product development through commercialization. Learn more about Greenlight Guru Products by visiting https://www.greenlight.guru/Product-Management-Software.
This release follows the announcement of True Quality 2022, the must-attend experience for medical device executives, quality, and regulatory professionals who drive innovation in the most high-performing medical device companies. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities click here, or to register for True Quality 2022 visit https://www.greenlight.guru/true-quality.
About Greenlight Guru
Greenlight Guru is the only dedicated Medical Device Success Platform (MDSP) designed specifically for medical device companies. The platform helps companies bring safer products to market faster, simplifies FDA and ISO regulatory compliance and provides a single source of truth by connecting the management of all quality processes like CAPAs, risk, audits and more. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by thousands of organizations across the globe to push beyond baseline compliance and achieve True Quality for their medical devices. For more information, visit http://www.greenlight.guru.
