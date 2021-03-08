INDIANAPOLIS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenlight Guru, the leading medical device quality management software (MDQMS) platform, today announces the launch of Greenlight Guru Academy, a learning resource providing free online training for medical device quality, regulatory and product development professionals.
Training is not only an essential component to creating safe, effective and high quality medical devices; it is a regulatory requirement in markets around the world. Traditionally, creating effective training programs has been difficult and time consuming for medical device professionals to manage in-house without access to a trusted source of training materials. As a result, companies have been left with limited options to address critical training needs and meet the relevant compliance requirements.
Greenlight Guru Academy's mission is to improve the way medical device professionals train their employees to effectively design, develop and market safer, more effective medical devices for patients.
"Training is essential for innovation, growth and most importantly, company success," said David DeRam, CEO at Greenlight Guru. "Accessing useful training materials and continued learning support should be a core focus in 2021, as our industry needs innovation more than ever before. With the introduction of Greenlight Guru Academy, we aim to be the worldwide leader in medical device industry education and help our community develop high quality devices for those who depend on it."
With the introduction of Greenlight Guru Academy, medical device professionals now have access to a one-stop-shop for on-demand training along with a cohort of additional free and premium content, courses, videos, guides and certifications. This learning resource platform lets employees receive the training necessary to advance their careers, stay ahead of the competition and complete training for both regulatory requirements and industry credentials. Greenlight Guru Academy's medical device-specific educational courses are designed to help trainees design, develop and launch medical devices, meet FDA and international quality standards and stay up-to-date on evolving regulatory requirements and best practices.
Additional offerings provided by Greenlight Guru Academy include:
- On-demand courses for self-paced learning
- Industry best practices and actionable training presented by top medical device experts
- Free singular topic courses and bite-sized training on numerous QA/RA and product development topics
- Training and certifications for employees that help satisfy regulatory requirements
The launch of Greenlight Guru Academy follows the announcement of the True Quality Summit Series: Preparing for EU MDR & IVDR — as well as the launch of Halo℠ for Change Management, the world's first AI and machine learning recommendation engine for medical device quality.
For more information on Greenlight Guru Academy, visit: https://www.greenlight.guru/academy
About Greenlight Guru
Greenlight Guru is the only quality management software platform designed specifically for medical device companies. The platform helps companies bring safer products to market faster, simplifies FDA and ISO regulatory compliance and provides a single source of truth by connecting the management of all quality processes like CAPAs, risk, audits and more. Recently launching the world's first AI and machine learning recommendation engine for medical device quality, Greenlight Guru's Halo℠ for Change Management goes beyond human capacity to create an intelligent QMS that identifies and predicts quality processes impacted by change. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by thousands of users across the globe to push beyond baseline compliance and achieve True Quality for their medical devices. For more information, visit http://www.greenlight.guru.
