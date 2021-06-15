INDIANAPOLIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenlight Guru, pioneer of the only dedicated Medical Device Success Platform (MDSP) has received an investment from JMI Equity ("JMI"), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies.
Over the past year, medical device companies were forced to adapt to many changes, including a tsunami of global regulatory updates, an increased need for cloud-based software due to remote work, and a rise in supply chain management issues. Greenlight Guru's industry-specific software has proven critical in helping medical device companies thrive in spite of challenging, unpredictable times. Its all-in-one medical device success platform enables device companies across the globe to bring products to market faster by streamlining the registration, approval, and certification processes while providing a single source of truth for quality, product development, and regulatory management.
This investment from JMI will enable Greenlight Guru to accelerate product development efforts, rapidly expand its product capabilities across the patient-centric value chain, and support significant global growth. After releasing Halo, the world's first and only AI and ML-powered recommendation engine for medical device quality, the Greenlight Guru team is excited to help device makers continue to reimagine the way quality works, being proactive rather than reactive, and deliver on the promises of Smart Quality.
"We listened to the needs of the medical device industry and chose JMI Equity as a strategic partner because they are experts at achieving growth by putting the customer first," said David DeRam, CEO of Greenlight Guru. "We've been extremely deliberate when taking on investment because we wanted to ensure we found the right partner for us and our customers. This partnership will allow us to accelerate the value we provide to our customers as we remain committed to helping medical device companies get their life-changing products to patients and achieve our mission of improving the quality of life."
This enthusiasm is shared by the partners at JMI Equity.
"Greenlight Guru's platform is purpose-built to meet the needs of its customers in the medical device industry, helping them navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment and manage risks across the entire product lifecycle," said Brian Hersman, General Partner at JMI Equity. "We are excited to partner with David and the entire Greenlight Guru team to support the company in its impressive growth trajectory."
Greenlight Guru has experienced unprecedented demand over the past year, serving over 500 medical device customers across the globe and being the only Quality Management Software vendor to be named a Leader by G2 for ten consecutive quarters. Along with the company's growing customer base, they have nearly doubled their headcount and were recently featured by Inc. Magazine as one of the top employers in America.
About Greenlight Guru
Greenlight Guru is the only all-in-one medical device success platform helping solve the unique challenges of device makers across their entire product's lifecycle. The platform helps companies bring safer products to market faster, simplifies FDA and ISO regulatory compliance, and provides a single source of truth by connecting the management of quality, product development, and regulatory processes. Greenlight Guru's platform is used by over 500 medical device companies across the globe to push beyond baseline compliance and achieve True Quality for their devices. For more information, visit http://www.greenlight.guru.
About JMI Equity
JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 155 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 105 exits, and raised more than $6 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders.
