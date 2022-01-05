New York City Vaccine Site

 By Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance Inc.

FREEPORT, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlion has been selected to clean and maintain numerous COVID vaccination centers across New York City, including pop-up sites. Greenlion is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise with New York State, New York City, and the NY/NJ Port Authority. Per their president, Anthony Hamilton, "We are honored to be given this responsibility. Our front-line heroes are more than ready."

Cleaning is more than someone with a mop and a broom. 

Greenlion's mission is not just to clean a physical space. They do their best to make the client feel safe. The health and safety of our clients motivate our employees to continue to raise the bar and customer satisfaction is our goal. 

"We do this for Bill in sales, Susan in accounting, the receptionist, the company executives, doctors, nurses, and patients."

Greenlion's 3 principles: 

  1. Clean isn't good enough
  2. Our employees are our greatest asset
  3. We put in the extra effort because we care

About Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance

Greenlion provides a plethora of cleaning services, such as post-construction cleaning, offices from medical to law to commercial and more. They approach every job with a commitment to perfection and a desire to exceed expectations. They strive to understand and respond to the uniqueness of each customer's situation.

For more information, contact:

Anthony Hamilton, President

Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance Inc, Certified MBE 

55 S Bergen Place, Outdoor suite P2, Freeport NY 11520

O: (516) 442-2969

326476@email4pr.com 

www.greenlioncleaning.com

