TAMPA, Apr. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, today announced two new partnerships with Tucson Gastroenterology and Midland Cardiac Clinic for improved revenue cycle management (RCM) and financial performance. The partnerships will ensure each practice is set up to further grow and optimize the revenue cycle in the current healthcare environment.
The announcement comes shortly after the launch of Greenway's GRS Select offering, a customizable RCM solution designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare practices as they rebuild in 2021 by simplifying billing, alleviating administrative burdens, and identifying new revenue opportunities.
A client of Greenway's for more than a decade, Tucson Gastroenterology, located in Tucson, Arizona, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of GI-related diseases. Seeking a solution that would enable the practice to improve operational efficiencies and increase revenue, the team needed an RCM partner that would not only assist the practice in strengthening the billing department so staff could focus on patient care, but that also had quality, proven technology and processes to help prevent denials and improve accounts receivable while ensuring profitability.
"Improving internal operational efficiencies while increasing the transparency into the financial health of the practice has always been a priority, but our system was not initially optimized for this," said Julie Wester, Contract Administrator, Tucson Gastroenterology. "Heading into 2021, we knew we needed to be able to fully focus on serving our patients and providing them with the highest quality medical care. After a thorough evaluation, we found a partnership with Greenway Revenue Services, who won the trust and respect of our entire team on day one, followed by a rapid and successful implementation. By outsourcing our revenue cycle responsibilities to Greenway, we know we will now be able to help our business maintain healthy growth for the long-term."
Located in Midland, Texas, Midland Cardiac Clinic specializes in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. Looking for a way to improve the posting of hospital charges and reduce days in accounts receivable, the practice chose to work with Greenway Revenue Services due to its flexible approach to address the practice's most critical revenue cycle areas.
"Greenway's ability to work with our current staff has been a great fit to maintain control over the elements we wanted to keep in-house, while still being able to achieve close collaboration with a dedicated GRS team, enlisting their expertise to help us implement best practices and improve efficiencies," said Ranjana Patel, Office Manager, Midland Cardiac Clinic.
"Many ambulatory care practices have suffered immense revenue loss over the past year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's critical for providers to invest in and rapidly implement a revenue cycle management solution that caters to the specific needs of their practice," said Pratap Sarker, president, Greenway Health. "We're committed to partnering with our clients as a true extension of their team and providing customizable RCM solutions that meet their unique needs. Our partnerships with Tucson Gastroenterology and Midland Cardiac reflect our approach to ensuring client success, and we look forward to providing them with solutions and services to grow profitability, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes."
About Greenway Health
Improving healthcare through innovation is at the heart of Greenway Health's work. We provide electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Our team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisers, committed to our client's success. Greenway works with over 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, which translates into millions of lives touched daily by our solutions. For details on how we can work together to build a more efficient healthcare system, visit http://www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
