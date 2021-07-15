TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS). The initiative has accelerated software deployment for solutions such as Greenway Insights™ and Greenway Telehealth™, as well as digital innovation for the more than 54,000 healthcare providers the organization serves.
AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health communities. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.
Greenway began its strategic collaboration with AWS in July 2020 with the primary goal of developing transformative healthcare products to meet the needs of providers in a post-COVID world. In addition to accelerated time to market and greater security and reliability for products and solutions, AWS also provides Greenway's Product and Technology Organization with the ability to "right-size," or scale with use, saving costs when resources are not in use.
Previously, Greenway has offered data insights for its clients by securely and compliantly leveraging data found in the electronic health record (EHR) products such as health history, procedures and assessments via a non-cloud infrastructure. Greenway Insights is the combination of Greenway's skill sets using AWS's services to create a cloud-based data services platform that will create new data insights and healthcare interventions with increased speed, security, and reliability, to advance the breadth and impact of Greenway's products and services. Greenway can now unlock support to bring in data from the entire Greenway ecosystem, serving up actionable insights providers could use to make more informed decisions that would improve patient care and the financial health of their practices quickly and efficiently.
"One of the biggest aspects of advancing the health IT industry is through data, which is why the recent collaboration with Amazon Web Services is so crucial and exciting," said David Cohen, chief product and technology officer at Greenway. "Building Greenway Insights on AWS's proven, infrastructure allows us to focus on creating new data insights and healthcare interventions for clinical decision support, delivering product innovation to our clients at a more accelerated pace."
In response to evolving client needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenway brought to market its Greenway Telehealth product in 12 weeks, benefitting from more efficient development processes that run on AWS. Greenway Telehealth is the first solution in Greenway's virtual care portfolio, and is a secure, HIPAA-compliant solution fully integrated with both its EHRs, Intergy and Prime Suite.
Greenway Telehealth facilitates an entirely remote patient-provider experience for optimized practice efficiency and improved health outcomes. Since its initial release in October 2020, the solution has received positive client feedback including the following:
- "Our (staff and) patients just want a simple, easy-to-use connection, and that's what the Greenway product brought." —Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics Chief Executive Officer Tony Molchany, located in Trenton, N.J.
- "Greenway Telehealth is like having the patient in the office … It's so easy now doing everything from one screen." —Fabio Oliveros MD & Associates Office Manager Soraya Jimenez, located in Sebring, Fla.
The release of Greenway Insights and Greenway Telehealth won the company a 2020 Golden Bridge Award, in the Company Rethinking of the Year category, further demonstrating Greenway's commitment to its ambulatory care clients during COVID-19. Greenway was also listed in Becker's Hospital Review Telehealth Companies to Know in 2020.
About Greenway Health
Improving healthcare through innovation is at the heart of Greenway Health's work. We provide electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Our team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisers, committed to our client's success. Greenway works with over 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, which translates into millions of lives touched daily by our solutions. For details on how we can work together to build a more efficient healthcare system, visit http://www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Cortney Williams, ARPR, on behalf of Greenway Health, (855) 300-8209, cortney@arpr.com
SOURCE ARPR, on behalf of Greenway Health