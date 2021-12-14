TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, today announces powerful new data capabilities with Greenway Insights™ for its clients in conjunction with 21st Century Cures requirements established by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Greenway Insights is a cloud-based, data services platform that creates new data insights and healthcare interventions to advance the breadth of Greenway's products and services. Announced in 2020, Greenway Insights is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc.
The 21st Century Cures Act marked a paradigm shift to advance patient empowerment and engagement through increased access to patients' own electronic health information (EHI). The Act also seeks to accelerate innovation among health IT providers and facilitate greater information-sharing to patients and among providers. In addition to delivering these capabilities to its clients, Greenway has supported clients with educational content and will expand its Greenway Insights' offerings to include an enterprise data hub, a proprietary data management platform.
Greenway Insights' new capabilities will enable machine learning and analytics, optimized for the cloud, and will transform how its ambulatory care users glean insight from data. It will enable Greenway's Intergy and Prime Suite electronic health record (EHR) clients to store EHI in a secure, data-agnostic environment, enabling more interoperable solutions for Greenway practices and their patients. Development efforts for these new capabilities are currently underway, with 21st Century Cures certified versions of both Intergy and Prime Suite EHR products planned for later next year.
"The 21st Century Cures Act presented a unique opportunity for Greenway to support our clients as trusted advisors with rich educational content while also delivering the technical requirements through an innovative new data management platform on Greenway Insights," said Greenway Health Chief Product and Technology Officer David Cohen. "These new capabilities will empower patients by giving them more control of their protected health data and will help drive practice success by increasing access to robust reporting and predictive analytics tools."
When the enhanced features of Greenway Insights are made available in 2022, Greenway clients will enjoy improved data processing performance for Regulatory Reporting and access to the newest, integrated SMART-on-FHIR health applications from directly inside the EHR. Further, Greenway clients who utilize Greenway's secure cloud will experience a fully cloud-based experience – moving infrastructure and storage requirements from practices' local services to Greenway servers – increasing security, compliance, and ensuring the latest product versions are available for full Regulatory Reporting capabilities ahead of schedule.
With 21st Century Cures final rules released in June 2020 and a compliance date for information blocking in April 2021, healthcare providers and staff have shown an increased interest in educational content about the topic, including how requirements will affect their practices and how technology vendors, such as Greenway Health, will deliver compliance measures to them.
"My staff and I have come to rely on Greenway Health's expertise when it comes to 21st Century Cures concerns, and they help us stay informed ahead of the curve with what's to come, as the requirements can be a complicated topic," said Jessica Jones, Clinical Informatics Supervisor with The Doctors Clinic, a Greenway client in Silverdale, Wash. "Greenway has taken a 'check the box' requirement and gone above and beyond with education and support, to also create something truly innovative for its clients with enhanced products."
Earlier this month, Greenway met the second major milestone in the journey as outlined by the ONC to become 21st Century Cures certified, when real-world testing plans were certified and listed on the Certified Health IT Product Listing (CHPL). These new requirements from the ONC to test data in a "real-world" setting help provide assurance that health IT products function effectively in a production environment.
Greenway's health technology solutions are used by over 50,000 ambulatory care providers throughout the U.S. in a variety of specialties, affecting the lives of millions of patients. In addition to electronic health records, its solutions also include practice management, revenue cycle management, patient engagement, and virtual care suites of solutions. To learn more about these products, please visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com/.
About Greenway Health
Improving healthcare through innovation is at the heart of Greenway Health's work. We provide electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Our team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisors, committed to our clients' success. Greenway works with over 50,000 providers across multiple specialties, which translates into millions of lives touched daily by our solutions. For details on how we can work together to build a more efficient healthcare system, visit http://www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
