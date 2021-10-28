TAMPA, Fla., Oct.28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced an expansion to Greenway Care Coordination Services (GCCS), the company's care management solution. GCCS enables providers to monitor and manage care for patients living with chronic conditions through comprehensive technology and services. Offered in partnership with MD Revolution, Greenway will add to its chronic care management (CCM) services to also offer remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities via the RevUp Care Hub and compatible devices, providing its ambulatory care clients with greater insight into their patients' health. This RPM data is available with seamless integration into the electronic health record (EHR), allowing for more proactive care by leveraging objective data and trend analysis. The solution also includes clinical monitoring services, integrated care documentation, automated claims creation, and full-service marketing and enrollment services – resulting in more enrollments and faster reimbursement.
RPM and telehealth usage skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic as providers sought new ways to monitor and manage their patients' health at home. In fact, a recent survey of 680 physicians by Deloitte found that 83% expect patient-generated data from wearables, apps and devices will be integrated into care delivery in the next 5-10 years. Patients, too, have become accustomed to the technology, with four of every five consumers stating they're in favor of RPM, especially for monitoring chronic diseases, and about half saying they want to see RPM integrated with clinical care services.
"As a result of the public health crisis, one thing in healthcare is clear — practices must prioritize comprehensive and long-term virtual care offerings, which enable them to open new revenue streams, increase access to care, and further improve the patient experience," said David Cohen, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Greenway. "By building upon our partnership with MD Revolution, we're proud to now also offer our ambulatory care providers an RPM solution that is integrated within their existing EHR, making it easier than ever before to provide early intervention to critical patients, thus further reducing hospitalizations and closing gaps in care."
A client since 2008, Hamilton Cardiology Associates has been historically leveraging Greenway for its electronic health record, practice management and patient engagement solutions. They have also been one of the fastest adopters and top 1% of utilizers of MD Revolution's CCM and RPM solutions.
"Having CCM and RPM solutions via Greenway and MD Revolution allows our practice to reliably know what's going on with each patient between their office visits. By receiving and believing in the numbers, we can make better treatment decisions based on real-time patient data," said Diane Marolda, MSN, APN-C, Director of Clinical Operations at Hamilton Cardiology Associates.
Greenway and MD Revolution first partnered in 2017 to launch GCCS to efficiently and effectively engage patients between office visits, empowering them to adhere to care plans and enabling care coordination and compliance.
"MD Revolution is excited to continue our relationship with Greenway. We're building on the past several years, leveraging our integration and partnership to stay at the forefront of innovation," said Kyle Williams, Chief Executive Officer at MD Revolution. "With remote patient monitoring, software as a service, and RPM options for FQHCs, we've been able to keep pace with ever changing Medicare rules and regulations and continue to offer cutting edge remote care management."
About Greenway Health
Improving healthcare through innovation is at the heart of Greenway Health's work. We provide electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Our team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisers, committed to our client's success. Greenway works with over 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, which translates into millions of lives touched daily by our solutions. For details on how we can work together to build a more efficient healthcare system, visit http://www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About MD Revolution, Inc.
MD Revolution, Inc. is an innovative Care Management company that uniquely combines technology, services, and analytics to produce scalable, high-touch care models that enrich the patient-provider experience and, more specifically, mitigate the challenges associated with meeting the requirements for Medicare's Chronic Care Management (CCM) initiative, Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), population health programs, Annual Wellness Visits (AWV), as well as supporting Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and other digital health services. Solutions are available as turn-key solutions, software-as-a-service, and through reseller partners.
