TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, today announced the company will double its investment in its two core electronic health record (EHR) platforms, Intergy and Prime Suite, to better meet the evolving needs of clients and the industry. The company's client-centric product development approach will include a number of client requested enhancements to further improve clinical workflows, reduce cognitive load, and improve patient care and outcomes. Greenway believes healthcare organizations deserve more than off-the-shelf technology services and solutions – particularly as the landscape of the industry evolves.
In 2020, EHRs served as a valuable resource for providers working on the front lines to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. As ambulatory practices continue to navigate the COVID-19 environment, greater technology enhancements are critical to further improve providers' day-to-day experiences.
"In today's healthcare environment, ambulatory care providers are seeking innovative technology solutions that support all functions of the practice, while further enabling financial success and restoring the focus on patient care. We've listened to our clients and know that next-generation EHR functionalities are critical to help them meet new needs and demands and set them up for long-term practice success," said David Cohen, chief product and technology officer, Greenway Health. "By putting client feedback into action, we are reimagining the clinical and support staff experience through user-researched designs and interfaces that will enhance the provider experience, product usability, and innovate the future of healthcare."
Specifically, upgrades to the Intergy and Prime Suite platforms will include:
- Streamlined navigation to reduce clicks and the technology burden within the practice
- Modernized user interfaces built with a responsive design for use across device types
- Integrations with best-in-class industry innovation to improve patient outcomes
- Optimization to the back-end technology platforms to improve performance and responsiveness
"As a Greenway client for over 15 years, our practice has always appreciated Greenway's willingness to listen to our biggest needs, and to then put those desires into action," said Dr. David McAnulty, Northwest Primary Care. "Our practice strives to provide the best care for every patient, every day, at every stage of life in times of wellness and illness, and these upgrades are just one step to not only enhance the user experience, but to most importantly help us provide excellent patient care to our community."
Clients can expect to see these EHR enhancements starting in September 2021. To learn more about these innovative platforms, visit http://www.greenwayhealth.com/solutions or request a demo today.
About Greenway Health
Improving healthcare through innovation is at the heart of Greenway Health's work. We provide electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Our team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisers, committed to our client's success. Greenway works with over 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, which translates into millions of lives touched daily by our solutions. For details on how we can work together to build a more efficient healthcare system, visit http://www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
