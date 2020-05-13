MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC, developer of Tanasi™, a line of hemp-derived cannabinoid (CBD) products, has filed for an international patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). GreenWay Herbal Products, filing for a PCT for Tanasi's hemp extract product line, is one of the first companies in the hemp industry to file for a PCT.
"Filing for a PCT application for Tanasi's entire line of hemp-derived CBD products is a major step in notifying the world about our optimal formula of cannabidiol (CBD) products," said Jeff Heeren, CEO of GreenWay Herbal Products. "As one of the first companies in our industry to apply for this international patent application with Tanasi's uniquely developed products, we are moving the hemp industry forward in the global arena."
By filing this international patent application under the PCT, GreenWay Herbal Products can concurrently pursue protection for Tanasi's inventions and products in a large number of countries. The PCT also helps patent offices with their decisions regarding patent granting, and allows public access to extensive technical information relating to Tanasi's inventions.
The Tanasi brand is the first to provide a line of patent-pending formula hemp derived CBD products developed in a university setting. A team of Ph.D.s at one of the world's leading plant-science university research labs investigating botanical medicine and health ― helped to develop Tanasi's products, which are manufactured from the highest quality hemp sourced in the USA, and third party tested. GreenWay Herbal Products partnered with and funded a $2.5M research grant to Middle Tennessee State University in 2016, and continues to explore plant based scientific discovery.
Tanasi's product line currently comprises of 22 different products including hemp-derived full spectrum tinctures, capsules, lotions, salves, a water soluble drink concentrate and red panax ginseng extract capsules. All of the Tanasi CBD products contain the patent-pending unique formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA), the precursor to CBD; are third-party tested, non-psychoactive, whole-hemp extracts; and contain the legal threshold of 0.3% THC or less. Tanasi's ginseng products use red Panax ginseng extracts and are pure concentrated versions of the ginseng root in capsule form.
A third-party Certificate of Analysis (COA) is available with each batch run of hemp, showing the quantity of cannabinoids in every Tanasi hemp extract product, and is available on Tanasi.com. All COAs are from third-party labs, and Tanasi products are tested from plant to finished product.
The Waller Lansden law firm in Nashville, Tenn. filed the PCT patent application on behalf of GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC.
Tanasi products are sold online at www.tanasi.com and at select independent retailers.
About Tanasi™
Tanasi™ hemp-derived cannabinoid products were born out of scientific research and specially formulated using a patent-pending CBDA/CBD formula. The Tanasi brand, owned by GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC, is the first to provide a line of hemp extract CBD products developed by a team of Ph.D.s in a university setting, and is committed to creating the highest quality, scientifically-validated nutritional supplement products, trusted to promote a healthy lifestyle. The Tanasi™ product line includes hemp-derived full spectrum tinctures, capsules, lotions, salves, and a water-soluble drink concentrate and red panax ginseng extract capsules. All of the Tanasi CBD products contain the patent-pending formula of CBDA/CBD, are third-party tested, non-psychoactive, whole-hemp extracts, and contain the legal threshold of 0.3% THC or less. More information can be found at www.tanasi.com.
Media Contact:
Durée & Company, Inc.
954-723-9350 / 239755@email4pr.com