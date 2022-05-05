Mission of Keeping Seniors Connected to Who & What Matters Earns High Marks From Residents and Their Families
GREENWICH, R.I., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At some point, most adult children will find themselves looking after their parents and wanting to provide them with the best care as they age. Greenwich Farms at Warwick, a Benchmark independent living, assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, is dedicated to facilitating the best senior care and experiences. This commitment to Being the Benchmark has earned them a Top Senior Living Community award from Rhode Island Monthly magazine, as featured in its May issue.
"There are many senior living communities in Rhode Island but what really sets us apart is our caring culture that helps residents genuinely feel at home from day one and supported at every phase of their life," said Linda Silveira, senior executive director of Greenwich Farms. "Our associates are truly committed to keeping our residents connected to the people, places and things that matter most to them. It is exciting to have our mission recognized by Rhode Island Monthly readers."
Silveira has almost three decades of experience leading senior living communities throughout Rhode Island. She also serves on the Rhode Island Assisted Living Association's board of directors.
Greenwich Farms at Warwick offers the full continuum of senior care, including independent assisted living and assisted living with memory care, amidst plentiful on-site amenities. Residents connect in several indoor and outdoor dining options, walking trails, a fitness center, beauty salon, authentic English pub and more common spaces. The community is located less than five minutes from Warwick's beaches.
Helpful services like chef-prepared meals served restaurant-style, housekeeping and concierge assistance free up residents to focus on doing what they love instead of what they have to. Each day, residents enjoy programs tailored to their interests, such as luau lunches, a resident choir, regular concerts, walking groups and cooking demonstrations.
The Greenwich Farms community is comprised of diverse residents ranging in ages, abilities and interests because care is personalized according to each resident's needs. From those in their 60s who don't need assistance with daily living activities to people over a century who need help with things like bathing, dressing or medication management, Greenwich Farms is a place where everyone can feel at home.
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 64 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over a hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 14 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.
