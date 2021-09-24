GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter Chieco, Managing Wealth Management Director of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Greenwich, has been announced as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards. Chieco is being honored for his work with Cooley's Anemia Foundation, which will receive a $75,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation.
"The Cooley's Anemia Foundation is thrilled that Peter Chieco has been recognized for his incredible work as a volunteer for our foundation" says Craig Butler, National Executive Director of the Cooley's Anemia Foundation. "Peter's dedication and commitment to all those with Cooley's anemia/thalassemia is well-known among the thalassemia community and it is fitting to see it recognized on a national level in this way. We thank Peter for all his hard work and inspirational leadership across several decades, and also thank the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation for their generous donation as part of the Award. Invest in Others is providing a much-needed service through its recognition of the important and crucial philanthropic work performed by individuals such as Peter."
"I am humbled to have been nominated and awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for my volunteer work with the Cooley's Anemia Foundation," says Chieco. "I am deeply grateful to the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation for this recognition and their very generous donation to CAF. I have always felt that I have received far more in return from CAF than I have given them over the past 32 years. My interactions with patients and their families, dedicated medical professionals, incredible volunteers, and generous donors has made this journey extremely rewarding. Our daughter Michele has always been my inspiration and I am so proud of her mental fortitude, positive attitude, and incredible perseverance in battling this disorder. In addition, I would never have been able to support the Foundation's efforts if it were not for the help of our family, friends, coworkers, and most of all my wife Rose Ann and our other daughters, Deanna & Jennie."
The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. There are four categories of awards: Catalyst, Community Service, Volunteer of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.
Cooley's Anemia Foundation (CAF) is dedicated to serving people afflicted with various forms of thalassemia, most notably the major form of this genetic blood disease, Cooley's Anemia/Thalassemia Major. CAF works to increase life expectancy and enhance the quality of life for those impacted by thalassemia by funding medical research. CAF also supports patients and families with counseling, advocates on behalf of patients, and educates the public about this class of genetic blood disorders.
In 1988, Chieco's second daughter was born and nine months into her short life, she was diagnosed with a fatal blood disorder known as Cooley's Anemia. Eager to find support for his young daughter, Chieco joined Cooley's Anemia Foundation in 1989 and has been working to advance a cure ever since. Over his long history of service, Chieco has served as a National Board Member, local Westchester/Rockland Chapter President and Chair of various committees including Fundraising and Medical Information. Chieco initiated the Foundation's first endowment campaign, which helped create organizational stability during the COVID pandemic. Chieco values the opportunity to raise awareness about genetic blood disorders in his personal and professional community. He is proud that his efforts have resulted in improvements in quality of life for patient populations served by the Foundation.
The award was presented online at the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards Gala on September 23, 2021.
