GREENWICH, Conn., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of International Women's Day, Greenwich Medical Spa CEO and Visionary Marria Pooya announced an inaugural campaign, #CourageisConfidence, celebrating the fascinating stories of strong women who inspire confidence and embody empowerment.
As part of the spa's commitment to confidence and championing women, the campaign aims to create and encourage conversations about confidence and calls on the public to join us. The month-long campaign will feature original content celebrating the stories many women, many of whom are passionate about telling their stories because of barriers they've overcome.
"With a larger share of voice on confidence, we believe women will empower other women and inspire upcoming generations to redefine self-expression and what it means to feel beautiful," says Pooya. "Championing women is what we stand for at Greenwich Medical Spa, and as we expand into Ridgefield, Conn., we have even more responsibility to move this conversation forward."
Research for the campaign and mission for Greenwich Medical Spa stemmed from a past study by Cornell University that cited women underestimate both their abilities and their performance, while men do the opposite.
"The confidence gap is a revelation not only experienced by women entering the workplace, but by some of the most highly-skilled, established and high-net-worth women out there," says Kathleen Ruiz, luxury marketing veteran and owner of KRW Consulting, the marketing campaign's creator. "Addressing the 'gender confidence gap' is real, and we want women to know they have thousands of reasons to succeed and create a more beautiful world."
Motivated by Confidence
Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, Greenwich Medical Spa managing partner Marria Pooya moved to New York as a child and was the first in her community and family to attend college. She earned a dual degree in Finance and International Business from NYU's Stern School of Business. Since launching Greenwich Medical Spa, Marria and her staff have donated more than $100,000 to charitable organizations with an emphasis on empowering women, youth, and vulnerable populations.
She is involved with the Blossom Hill Foundation, which supports organizations that engage and empower war-affected youth as leaders in the reconstructions of their lives and their communities, as well as Afghan Hands, a nonprofit that supports disadvantaged and disenfranchised women in Afghanistan.
Marria's business acumen and competitive edge developed during her time as a High Yield Analyst on Wall Street covering beauty and consumer products companies. She later joined a startup that created color cosmetics lines for international and teen markets, before establishing Greenwich Medical Spa.
About Greenwich Medical Spa
Greenwich Medical Spa was founded to inspire beauty, confidence, and make customers look and feel their very best. As one of the top award-winning medical spas in the U.S. with 15 years of experience providing safe, effective treatments, Greenwich Medical Spa provides a variety of cosmetic solutions to rejuvenate the body and improve daily life. Rated as one of the 5000 fastest growing companies by zinc, among the top 1% or the top 100, Juvederm & BOTOX facilities in the U.S., New Beauty Expert Injector and Top Doctor, and the only practice in Connecticut in Club 5000 of CoolSculpting Practice Recognition Club, Greenwich Medical Spa credits its recognition to its team, and to the trust clients place in them.
Contact:
Kathleen Ruiz
kruiz@krwconsultingnyc.com