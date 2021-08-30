CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is pleased to announce the addition of Greg Simon, JD, Past President of the Biden Cancer Initiative, as a keynote speaker at the 11th AVBCC Summit & Educational Program. The AVBCC Summit will be taking place in New York, New York, on October 13-15, 2021, with a virtual simulcast option for those who cannot attend in person.
Greg Simon is Past President of the Biden Cancer Initiative, the nonprofit organization that was built on the goals of the White House Cancer Moonshot program, and Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden's commitment to double the rate of progress in preventing, detecting, diagnosing, treating, and surviving cancer. During his tenure, he helped launch more than 70 innovative private and public–private collaborations and numerous novel interagency initiatives that helped support the successful effort to secure $1.8 billion in new funding for the Cancer Moonshot program.
Prior to his role as Past President of the Biden Cancer Initiative, Mr Simon was Executive Director of the White House Cancer Task Force; Chief Executive Officer at Poliwogg; Senior Vice President of Worldwide Policy and Patient Engagement at Pfizer; and Co-Founder and President of FasterCures. He is also a survivor of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Mr Simon will be delivering the keynote address entitled Understanding How the Biden Administration Will Influence Policy and Shape Cancer Care into the Future at the AVBCC Summit.
In addition to Mr Simon's keynote address, the AVBCC Summit & Educational Program will host Dr Scott Gottlieb, the 23rd Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, and Seema Verma, former Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, presenting together for the first time. Clifford Hudis, MD, FACP, FASCO, Chief Executive Officer of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, will serve as the moderator for this session.
To be a part of these elite presentations, register for the Summit today: valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2021-summit.
About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)
AVBCC is a 501c (6) education organization dedicated to the exchange of knowledge among all stakeholders in the cancer care ecosystem responsible to ensure optimal care and access is delivered to all patients with cancer. The goal of AVBCC is to inform, educate, and foster exchange of current and future state information between all stakeholders: Oncologists and Hematologists, Nurses, Oncology Nurse Navigators, Pathologists and Geneticists, Pharmacists, Practice Administrators, Practice Managers, Patient Advocacy Organizations, Managed Care Organizations, Insurance Companies, Third-Party Payers, Integrated Health Delivery Systems, Cancer Centers of Excellence, Medical Directors, Pharmacy Directors, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Manufacturers, Personalized Medicine Providers, Researchers, and, of course, cancer patients.
About Value-Based Cancer Care
Value-Based Cancer Care provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com.
About The Lynx Group (http://www.thelynxgroup.com)
The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers.
TLG has broad and deep experience in crafting custom, award winning solutions for life science and biotech companies. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. TLG proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC).
