-- The trial, part of a collaboration with U.S. government agencies including BARDA, the FDA and the NIH, will evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin that, if proven safe and effective, could be a potential treatment for COVID-19 -- It's the first international multicenter clinical trial of an anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin and will include 500 hospitalized adults with COVID-19 in up to 58 hospitals in 18 countries. The therapy comes from the convalescent plasma of healthy people who have recovered from the disease -- Grifols is also leading or participating in more than 25 initiatives researching potential treatment options for different COVID-19 disease stages, from patients with mild symptoms who stay at home to hospitalized patients as well as severe cases requiring intensive care