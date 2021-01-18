- The treatment could be administered in primary care centers to people who test positive for COVID-19, avoiding hospitalization due to the progression of the disease and complementing the vaccine in the early phase after vaccination - The medicine, an anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin, given subcutaneously, would provide immediate protection after exposure to the virus and could be used to protect the elderly and healthcare workers. It could also be given to immunocompromised patients for whom the vaccination isn't indicated - The treatment is based on the Grifols immunoglobulin Gamunex®-C, and contains anti-SARS-COV-2 polyclonal antibodies from plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 - The clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the plasma-derived medicine will have doctors Oriol Mitjà and Bonaventura Clotet as the principal researchers and is expected to begin in early 2021