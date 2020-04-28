- Now available in a third vial size (3-mL - 900-IU), HyperRAB, the only high-potency formulation of rabies immunoglobulin, gives healthcare professionals more convenient dosing options, reduces storage space and minimizes unnecessary waste - HyperRAB is presently the number one prescribed rabies immunoglobulin in the U.S., with over 1 billion international units administered to more than 1 million patients over 45 years - Grifols continues to expand its leadership in disease treatment with immunoglobulins, building out its preeminent portfolio