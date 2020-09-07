Grifols to acquire Alkahest to enhance discovery research and development to identify innovative therapies for age-related diseases based upon an understanding of the human plasma proteome

- Grifols to acquire remaining stock of Alkahest, Inc. in exchange for a total price of $146 million, on a debt-free basis, bringing its ownership of Alkahest to 100%; the transaction is expected to close in early 2021 - Alkahest currently has four candidates in six phase-2 clinical trials covering therapeutic products for neurodegenerative, cognitive decline, neuromuscular and ophthalmic indications - Alkahest has developed a map of the human plasma proteome facilitating the identification of plasma proteins and their recombinant analogues as potential therapeutic medicines