HUNTINGTON, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global pandemic has heightened awareness about the potential exposure to germs and bacteria. Help keep loved ones germ-free while shopping with SaniGrip, a silicone-based, antimicrobial shopping cart handle cover, launching on Kickstarter today.
It's no secret that shopping cart handles are covered with billions of germs, bacteria, and other microorganisms. A recent study found that a traditional grocery store cart has nearly 361 times more bacteria than a bathroom doorknob, while a budget grocery store cart has nearly 270 times more bacteria than a toilet handle.
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a growing number of people looking for preventative measures to help avoid unnecessary contact with germs and bacteria. SaniGrip is a sanitary solution for current and future use so people won't have to expose their hands, or their children's hands and mouth, to the unavoidable germs and bacteria that live on cart handles.
Most grocery stores have sanitizing wipes for customers but they're often empty, dried out or ignored all together. The repeated use of sanitizing wipes can have long term consequences on the environment too. SaniGrip is portable, expands to 17 inches when being used, and shrinks to 10 inches when closed. It has a drawstring carrying sleeve for added protection to prevent personal belongings from being exposed to germs or bacteria that are picked up on the SaniGrip during use. The silicone-based shopping cart handle is also dishwasher safe so it's easy to clean after every use.
"Before the pandemic, I was grocery shopping when I noticed a father, who was pushing his son around, sneeze into his hands and immediately put his hands back on the cart handle," said Mike DeGrazia, inventor of SaniGrip. "I realized that this happens far too often. People are more aware of germs now than ever before. SaniGrip will give people peace of mind when shopping."
It's time to incorporate a convenient and personal solution to your shopping routine that helps avoid germs. SaniGrip is available in three colors: orange, blue and pink. To preorder, visit pr.go2.fund/sanigrip.
About iGrip Technologies
