BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With groundbreaking findings, this presentation showcases three technologies that, in combination, significantly improve the efficacy of HIV vaccines. One Million Solutions in Health via their Hidden GEMS Program partnered with the United States' National Institutes of Health Office of Technology Transfer (NIH-OTT) and the National Cancer Institute Technology Transfer Center (NCI-TTC) to spread awareness of NIH technologies and advances, with the goal being to commercialize this new science through licensing agreements.
Dr. Genoveffa Franchini shares her work in this scientific presentation and licensing opportunity review which is spearheaded by One Million Solutions in Health. During her presentation which is entitled "NIH Licensing Opportunity: Improving Efficacy of HIV Vaccines" scientific scouts, business leaders and commercialization experts are provided with the opportunity to acquire knowledge about the latest science and technology directly from this NIH scientist.
In this scientific and opportunity presentation, those attendees with strong knowledge about this market and the scientific need for new technology can also take part in One Million Solutions in Health's exclusive Signature Square process where they are able to assess the innovation, make inquiries and give open feedback to the scientist.
This scientific presentation and licensing opportunity provides an in-depth review of three technologies that work independently, but when combined, result in a substantially higher level of HIV vaccine efficacy:
The first technology (E-160-2018) is a V1 region deleted gp120 modified protein, that shows an increased immune response to the V2 region and superior vaccine efficacy.
The second technology (E-062-2014) demonstrates that increasing RAS activation results in increased vaccine efficacy. The concept here is to combine a RAS activation agent with the first technology's V1 region deleted gp120 modified protein (E-160-2018) to further enhance the vaccine's effectiveness.
The third technology (E-154-2000) demonstrates how a recombinant DNA and an ALVAC vector can be used to manufacture a more potent vaccine candidate. The concept here is to use this method to manufacture the V1 region deleted gp120 modified protein, to further enhance the effectiveness of the resulting V1 deleted gp120 vaccine.
This scientific presentation is an opportunity to license technologies E-160-2018, E-062-2014 and/or E-154-2000, or to participate in further collaborative work to commercialize these technologies.
The Technology Evaluation Consortium, which plays a role in evaluating new technologies such as this, includes organizations such as Pfizer, AbbVie, Amgen and Allergan, and many others.
ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH
The goal of One Million Solutions in Health is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world.
In this next year through the Hidden GEMS Program, we will be reviewing 100's of new solutions and new scientific discoveries. By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.
We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, transformative ideas to improve health and save lives. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research, and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.
As a not-for-profit, we welcome your participation and are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey.
ABOUT the TECHNOLOGY EVALUATION CONSORTIUM and the HIDDEN GEMS PROGRAM
Through the Hidden GEMS Program, the Technology Evaluation Consortium from One Million Solutions in Health is dedicated to improving and accelerating life sciences R&D and health care outcomes. The Technology Evaluation Consortium brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and industry vendors or scientists, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities), to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment.
The model empowers technology providers/scientists and industry end-users to collectively assess a number of solutions in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone. Our mission is to triage and streamline new technology consideration for the industry and to be the place for the industry to conduct their evaluations and validations.
To obtain further information about licensing or co-development opportunities OR to have One Million Solutions in Health help your Technology Transfer office bring more of your research to market by obtaining more licensing deals via the Hidden GEMS Program, contact:
Dawn Van Dam, Executive Director
One Million Solutions in Health
info@onemillionsolutionsinhealth.org
Media Contact
Dawn Van Dam, One Million Solutions in Health, 416-402-8274, vandamdawn@gmail.com
SOURCE One Million Solutions in Health